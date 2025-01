George soros is an ironic twist considering his bought and paid for progressive district attorneys have led the way for increasing violence by their no cash bail policies allowing violent criminals to remain on the streets to commit more violence. For example, Philly da larry krasner instituted the no bond policy and allowed a car jacker back on the streets which led to another armed robbery and he killed a college student. Way to go larry and soros!!



And just some of the wonderful soros funded DAs are NYC alvin bragg, Chicago kim fox, LA george gascon, San Fran chesa boudin(ousted), kim gardener of St. Louis, marylin mosby of Baltimore (ousted), portlands mike schmidt, and many others backed by his over forty million in donations