Hill vs top 5 LHW

Before he fought Glover, his best win was Walker I guess? He became champion and fair play to him but Glover was hardly a top LHW by then. Dude was old and had gone through a war with Jiri that probably took everything outta him.

Currently, how does Jamahal Hill does vs the top 5 fighters?

Alex is the champion

Jiri

Magomed

Hill himself

Jan

Rakic



Does he lose more often or does he win against the top 5?