Hill vs top 5 LHW

Before he fought Glover, his best win was Walker I guess? He became champion and fair play to him but Glover was hardly a top LHW by then. Dude was old and had gone through a war with Jiri that probably took everything outta him.
Currently, how does Jamahal Hill does vs the top 5 fighters?
Alex is the champion
Jiri
Magomed
Hill himself
Jan
Rakic

Does he lose more often or does he win against the top 5?
 
