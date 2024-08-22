HILARIOUS James Brown Interview!

Brom Bones

Brom Bones

Where's that bitch Ichabod?
@Black
Joined
Oct 6, 2006
Messages
5,275
Reaction score
4,647
I came across this hilarious James "The Godfather of Soul" Brown interview on YT. If you don't laugh at this, you need to go back to your Hannah Gadsby videos.



www.facebook.com

Living In America - Ain't Nothin' Wrong - James Brown 1988 Interview | On April 4th, 1988 - This interview aired on CNN of the late James Brown, leaving us a national treasure. We fondly recite the transcript to eachother... | By ‏‎The Reign Of Kind

On April 4th, 1988 - This interview aired on CNN of the late James Brown, leaving us a national treasure. We fondly recite the transcript to eachother...
www.facebook.com www.facebook.com

My favorite part is he's wearing gloves and goggles like he just dismembered his wife. LOL.

"Why is that, lady?" Dude is so boss he doesn't even bother to ask her name or call her something nicer.
 
Last edited:
This reminds me of Mike Judge's show Tales from the Tour Bus which I recommend.



 
Brom Bones said:
I came across this hilarious James "The Godfather of Soul" Brown interview on YT. If you don't laugh at this, you need to go back to your Hannah Gadsby videos.



www.facebook.com

Living In America - Ain't Nothin' Wrong - James Brown 1988 Interview | On April 4th, 1988 - This interview aired on CNN of the late James Brown, leaving us a national treasure. We fondly recite the transcript to eachother... | By ‏‎The Reign Of Kind

On April 4th, 1988 - This interview aired on CNN of the late James Brown, leaving us a national treasure. We fondly recite the transcript to eachother...
www.facebook.com www.facebook.com

My favorite part is he's wearing gloves and goggles like he just dismembered his wife. LOL.

"Why is that, lady?" Dude is so boss he doesn't even bother to ask her name or call her something nicer.
Click to expand...

Kudos to that lady that was interviewing him. She handled it like a pro.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,245,752
Messages
56,072,668
Members
175,062
Latest member
Mitchell Cummingham

Share this page

Back
Top