Hiker missing for 10 days found alive

It says he went for a day hike in the mountains near Boulder Creek, CA and the landmarks he's familiar with were damaged in a fire so everything looked different and he got lost.
But I looked at Boulder Creek, CA on Google maps and it looks like whichever mountains he chose, if he walked about 4-8 miles in any direction, he would've found civilization. How the fuck was he lost for 10 days?
Missing hiker found alive after spending 10 days in Northern California mountains | How he survived
A man is back home after being rescued in California's Santa Cruz Mountains. He went for a hike, but says he got lost.
abc7.com
