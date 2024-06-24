  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Hiker missing for 10 days found alive

It says he went for a day hike in the mountains near Boulder Creek, CA and the landmarks he's familiar with were damaged in a fire so everything looked different and he got lost.

Missing hiker found alive after spending 10 days in Northern California mountains | How he survived

A man is back home after being rescued in California's Santa Cruz Mountains. He went for a hike, but says he got lost.
But I looked at Boulder Creek, CA on Google maps and it looks like whichever mountains he chose, if he walked about 4-8 miles in any direction, he would've found civilization. How the fuck was he lost for 10 days?
 
If he could get to high ground he should've been able to see the ocean, and every inch of the coast in CA is full of people
 
He was banging mama bear deep in the forest and it took a week to wash off the stank
 
The sun rises in the east and sets in the west. I'm just sayin.
Yup in the morning and the evening you can tell by the sun. In the middle of the day it's harder because the sun is directly above, so that's when you use things like moss growing on the north side of trees, or just rest in the middle of the day. Look for food/water but don't worry about traveling until you can tell the direction again.
 
Moss grows on the north side of thee trees. Remember this fact sherbros & It may just save your life once day
It's a pseudo myth, rooted in truth. Moss will be predominantly on the north in northern hemisphere and south in southern. A dense canopy will allow moss to grow on any side of the tree.
 
That's what I was saying. You know the sun sets over the Pacific Ocean, just go in that direction and you'll run into some very populated beaches <Fedor23>
Now if he started going North West that could be a problem.

Having said that, I got lost once on a solo hike at a park at the base of the Santa Cruz Mountains but I saw some houses on top of a hill so I knew worst case scenario I could hop the fence of the park and head up to the road. But I ran into other hikers and they told me how to get out.
 
He drank water by using his boot. Cowboy Cerrone wasn't lost and drank from his boot.
donald_cerrone_shoey_ufc_234.jpg
 
I knew a guy who got lost in the woods for like 8 hours and almost died lmao. He was like an hour from town.

The newspaper said he'd been drinking but actually he had popped a bunch of ecstacy and gone for a walk and fell down a gully.
 
Good stuff. Buddy’s toilet in for a workout the next couple weeks.
 
It sounds like an easy fix, but I can become very easy to become disoriented when you're lost and panicking. Let alone when dehydration kicks in.
 
I would strongly recommend the Gaia GPS app and battery back up. Download the USGS maps for the area that plan to hike, it could save your life.
 
