I mean, honestly none of them.Like Tom Cruise brings in a TON of money (usually) so I feel he deserves his $30 million per movie (plus backend $$$).Tom Brady, the GOAT, deserves way more than he actually got. He would usually take a lower contract so his team had more money to play with, to build a better team. Good man. Should have gotten 2-3x more than he did.As far as singers go.... I guess it's the same scenario as the actors. The ones who bring in a ton get paid a ton. So it seems to work out fairly.