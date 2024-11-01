Hey Yo

Drunken Meat Fist

Drunken Meat Fist

Veni Veni Veni
Dec 18, 2001
44,469
5,842
Just popping in. I was somewhere else, and then somewhere else and then nowhere, and then sitting around realizing I'm nowhere doing nothing, and it's still Halloween, Dia de los Muertos, and I have to be somewhere tomorrow night, and in six hours, physically, somewhere. Sleep, perchance to dream, and I weighed the give a shit, just in my head. I figured I think my likeability overall is about 47, but it's in the morning now, so people are weak and I'm still strong, so 53 to 55. Go for it:

So, if it's around 7 a.m. and I want to be in bed at 8, and up at like 11, that's an hour to fuck around, a couple hours of sleep, if I skip being here, that's two hours maybe, I'm still gonna be fucking irritable and pissy, and right now I'm still in half a foggy god goodmood, and amiable for conversation. Alright then. WhOO WhOOOO WhooOOWHOOO. what's do you want to talk about. Also, first dude, I'm in an empty rolling box, not yet home, the tunebox is yours for ten minutes, then we switch it up.
 
cody-rhodes-talk.gif
 
What part of giant chunks of texts is not going over as inviting.
 
What was in my head: shit's been crazy, I'll swing for some decompression jibjab
What was; ....(hang on)
 
Good to see you DMF. Your likability rating made me think of this song.

"And don't forget you could be laughing
Sixty five percent more of the time"

 
JACK, yer a plant, we work together, though I don't work and we never see each other. And I've never heard this song, I'm laughing and ruining the whole thing. I'm always joking but I'm never joking, my heart has passed lie detectors covering for my friends, if your heart is pure in how you know them, you may jerk but you don't jangle, no matter how many times the fingers twitch or how they smile. - I'm still here, but I wasn't joking, there's still some time, but would you zip me somehow a reminder of the thread or the song. What a great song, it's got me. Thank you.
 
That's an inside/outside joke but everybody knows i think. RIP Ray Sawyer, I met him Horatio, thrice. The first time I met him, the second time he met me, lastly is lastly. Thanks for playing with me on Halloween.
 
Hey, it's all narcissm, (my eyes are shit), I come here because it's home and comfort, and obnoxiously I do, not often, but I do in my mind always, and often out of my mind, I'm come here because this is a home to me, there are sharp edges and snakes and barbed wire, but you know and don't know who I am, but there's always enough there to catch me. This is home, when there's no one there, I'll be gone.

 
I was clicking on a few things, that's the one that went through. alright. I was going for something else but punching shit, yeah, alright. I have a history with the original version, I'm sure in the archives. Tip one for Fiona.
\\

I don't know if this will translate or make it. My vision is shit and it's dark. Let me try


 
