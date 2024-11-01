Just popping in. I was somewhere else, and then somewhere else and then nowhere, and then sitting around realizing I'm nowhere doing nothing, and it's still Halloween, Dia de los Muertos, and I have to be somewhere tomorrow night, and in six hours, physically, somewhere. Sleep, perchance to dream, and I weighed the give a shit, just in my head. I figured I think my likeability overall is about 47, but it's in the morning now, so people are weak and I'm still strong, so 53 to 55. Go for it:



So, if it's around 7 a.m. and I want to be in bed at 8, and up at like 11, that's an hour to fuck around, a couple hours of sleep, if I skip being here, that's two hours maybe, I'm still gonna be fucking irritable and pissy, and right now I'm still in half a foggy god goodmood, and amiable for conversation. Alright then. WhOO WhOOOO WhooOOWHOOO. what's do you want to talk about. Also, first dude, I'm in an empty rolling box, not yet home, the tunebox is yours for ten minutes, then we switch it up.