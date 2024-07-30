hey guys i made a boxing beta (roblox game) alex pereira build

so it goes like this ( i based it off of alex vs sean ) i tried to make it left right or right left ok here it is ( i need to buy some special punches but this is how it is so far) pls help me make sure its good ok here it is



PUNCH SEQUENCE: 1left body jab 2philly right jab 3philly left jab 4philly right hook 5left body jab 6tight left hook



POWER PUNCH: left hook



IDLE: jitter hands (its the closest thing i have to hands down) peekaboo also works



BLOCK: any block



DODGE BACK AND SIDE: philly pack #1



STANCE: orthadox



is it good?