hey guys i made a boxing beta (roblox game) alex pereira build

so it goes like this ( i based it off of alex vs sean ) i tried to make it left right or right left ok here it is ( i need to buy some special punches but this is how it is so far) pls help me make sure its good ok here it is
PUNCH SEQUENCE: 1left body jab 2philly right jab 3philly left jab 4philly right hook 5left body jab 6tight left hook
POWER PUNCH: left hook
IDLE: jitter hands (its the closest thing i have to hands down) peekaboo also works
BLOCK: any block
DODGE BACK AND SIDE: philly pack #1
STANCE: orthadox
is it good?
