hey guys i made a boxing beta (roblox game) alex pereira build

so it goes like this ( i based it off of alex vs sean ) i tried to make it left right or right left ok here it is ( i need to buy some special punches but this is how it is so far) pls help me make sure its good ok here it is

PUNCH SEQUENCE: 1left body jab 2philly right jab 3philly left jab 4philly right hook 5left body jab 6tight left hook

POWER PUNCH: left hook

IDLE: jitter hands (its the closest thing i have to hands down) peekaboo also works

BLOCK: any block

DODGE BACK AND SIDE: philly pack #1

STANCE: orthadox

is it good?
 
btw ik its not perfect i just tryed to do the left right
 
