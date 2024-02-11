Hermansson put on a clinic

I was never the biggest Bendo fan but he was amazing in that fight. It was like he was in a flow state.Experience, fight iq, skill. Perfect performance when you are outmatched in physical tools. Reminds me a lot of bendo/thatch
Pyfer hit him hard and he didn't go away, so Pyfer didn't know what to do.
He is not a great technical striker but the way he used simple tools was very high level tonight.Hermannson is not even a good striker, he has improved, but he is so mechanical. But his IQ is there. Pyfer is way too green and relies too much on his power.
Jack made great adjustments during that fight, Joe has nothing for him from Round 3 onwards