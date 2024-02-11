Hermansson put on a clinic

Hermannson is not even a good striker, he has improved, but he is so mechanical. But his IQ is there. Pyfer is way too green and relies too much on his power.
 
frederick said:
Pyfer hit him hard and he didn't go away, so Pyfer didn't know what to do.
Pretty much. I definitely wouldn't call it a clinic because Pyfer definitely put it on him in the 1st and clearly won the 2nd as well but after Hermannson adjusted to the left hook that he was getting plastered with Pyfer had no counter to the counter. Hermannson was supposed to just get hit hard and go down in his head. Didn't work out like that.
 
Haha Pyfer said "He was the better guy tonight...I guess?"

Nah, he was. He showed his experience and ability to adjust.

But hopefully it will be a good learning experience for Joe.
 
Not sure about clinic but definitely showed he’s an experienced veteran and turned the fight around brilliantly against a less experienced younger guy who was getting hyped a bit.
 
mangokush said:
Jack made great adjustments during that fight, Joe has nothing for him from Round 3 onwards
Defensively, jack was reading almost everything joe threw after the first 7 minutes of the fight. It was a gritty, veteran performance from jack. I would have liked to have seen him follow up the jab with the right a bit more, but he got the job done regardless.
 
Yep, nice footwork, head movement, defense. Read that dude really well after getting settled in. That last takedown was beautiful and like the icing on a beautiful cake.
 
