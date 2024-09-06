Here are the reasons why Five Guys is so expensive and is top tier among burger joints.

1. Five Guys only uses fresh ingredients.
2. Their food is made with premium products.
3. Five Guys does not skimp on size.
4. Their burger buns are baked fresh off-site.
5. Peanut oil is their pricey go-to for fries.
6. Toppings are free — but are they really?
7. They'd rather raise the price than compromise on quality.
8. There are no timers in the kitchens at Five Guys.
9. Five Guys refuses to deliver, even to the Pentagon because the food would not be fresh.
10. There really are more than 250,000 ways to order at Five Guys.

Stop complaining about the price. You pay for what you get. Quality.

In-N-Out is the only other burger joint that’s actually cheaper than Five Guys but somehow maintains its quality.
 
Ate there once with my nephews. It was so greasy i couldnt even eat it. I don't know how or why people eat that crap.
 
Five guys is no more expensive then McDonalds or Burger King. Burger king charges $6 for a Whopper and $4 for a large fry. You got to be a idiot to chose BK over Five Guys. Also, a Big Mac is also $6, and $4 for a large fry. And i am just naming the most well known burgers. Both McD's and BK have other burgers upwards of $8.
 
I only tried it in Riyadh so I dunno if it's way better in the US, but... Oh god its so slimey and greasy, and it's way overpriced.
 
