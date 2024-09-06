Here are the reasons why Five Guys is so expensive and is top tier among burger joints.

1. Five Guys only uses fresh ingredients.2. Their food is made with premium products.3. Five Guys does not skimp on size.4. Their burger buns are baked fresh off-site.5. Peanut oil is their pricey go-to for fries.6. Toppings are free — but are they really?7. They'd rather raise the price than compromise on quality.8. There are no timers in the kitchens at Five Guys.9. Five Guys refuses to deliver, even to the Pentagon because the food would not be fresh.10. There really are more than 250,000 ways to order at Five Guys.Stop complaining about the price. You pay for what you get. Quality.In-N-Out is the only other burger joint that’s actually cheaper than Five Guys but somehow maintains its quality.