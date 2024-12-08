Media Herb Dean Is One Of Only 11 Accounts KFC Follows On Twitter, Herb Responds

wlu.29 said:
Kfc has better flavour
Popeyes has better texture
Click to expand...
Popeyes is dry as shit and flavourless here in the UK

I was super pumped to try it after hearing DC big it up for years and was seriously disappointed. They have spicy and none spicy versions and there’s no difference between them either
 
bean88 said:
Popeyes is dry as shit and flavourless here in the UK

I was super pumped to try it after hearing DC big it up for years and was seriously disappointed. They have spicy and none spicy versions and there’s no difference between them either
Click to expand...
Yeah I feel like they're kinda mid in Canada too

Maybe they're better down south tho

Supposedly Jollibee is the best
 
KFC in Canada is a few steps below dog food and I’m shocked that people still eat it.

Popeyes isn’t a 10/10 but it’s edible and decent.
 
Been a known thing for like a decade

They follow enough herbs to cover their 11 Herbs and spices
 
Last edited:
I followed the Paisa selling elotes and bacon wrapped hot dogs down the street in front of the car wash where tweakers hang out at 3 am but he didnt follow me back
Dudes getting too big for his britches if you ask me
 
AstralPanda said:
Yeah I feel like they're kinda mid in Canada too

Maybe they're better down south tho

Supposedly Jollibee is the best
Click to expand...

I had a Jollibee in London, KFC is far better. Haven't tried Popeyes.
 
bean88 said:
Popeyes is dry as shit and flavourless here in the UK
Click to expand...
Round near me, I would bite into a sand sandwich before anything KFC cuz it'd be v easier to wash down.

They did some new fries a couple years back and the guy in front of me asked if he could have the old ones and when she said no, this is the new recipe, he gave them back.

KFC is doing really fuckng awful in the states and getting worse, but i hear a lot of people in the UK and some European counties like them, and I'm assuming it's got something to do more with local fresh chicken

I miss some of the more seasonal Popeyes options. Don't see them at all anymore
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,254,186
Messages
56,632,659
Members
175,319
Latest member
Supra_Slik77

Share this page

Back
Top