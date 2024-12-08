AstralPanda
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Jul 18, 2023
- Messages
- 2,778
- Reaction score
- 4,111
Popeyes is dry as shit and flavourless here in the UK
Yeah I feel like they're kinda mid in Canada too
I was super pumped to try it after hearing DC big it up for years and was seriously disappointed. They have spicy and none spicy versions and there’s no difference between them either
And the staff can throw hands, from what I've seen on YouTube.
Not if you keep it to three pieces maxdo both make you feel sick and disgusted after eating it?
Around here anyways KFC is just a grease sponge. It's like they don't have their deep fryers hot enough
Yeah I feel like they're kinda mid in Canada too
Maybe they're better down south tho
Supposedly Jollibee is the best
Round near me, I would bite into a sand sandwich before anything KFC cuz it'd be v easier to wash down.Popeyes is dry as shit and flavourless here in the UK