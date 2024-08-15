Media Henry Cejudo: Khamzat Called Me "Rat P.O.S" & Almost FOUGHT Me Outside Olympics For Picking Against Him

Corrado Soprano said:
So basically Khamzat punked Henry who got scared and didn’t do anything except run to his podcast to talk about it? Hold this L Cejudo.
Click to expand...
Let's be fair xx it would be like a woman fighting a man with that weight difference :eek:
 
Khamzat also seems like the type that would return later and attack you with a knife if he lost a fist fight in the streets... :rolleyes:
 
He didn't almost fight him lol, he just called him a rat POS

Like when DDP called Belal a loser for picking against him

GP_E9e2XsAAa07b (1).jpg
 
svmr_db said:
Click to expand...

200w.gif
 
lol. One punch from Henry to Khamzat's glass tummy and he would be out for the next 2 years.
 
