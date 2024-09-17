Media Henry Cejudo comments on Sean's loss

Jesus. The guy definitely gained a few pounds of muscle from watching Sean get beat up.

Cliffs:
Called Sean's victory over Sterling a fluke.
His win over Yan a robbery.
Said the UFC was protecting him and he never made it through like he and Usman did.
Said he would have won against Merab if he didn't have a... torn groin.
Still wants a rematch vs Merab.
Called O'Malley a cuck.
Wants to fight him next but if not then he'll head down to 125.
A healthy groin fixed CCC murders him worse than Merab did.
The segment was about 20 minutes along and I think Usman talked for about 2 minutes, the rest was all Henry. <lol><lol>
 
I think Usman's getting too annoyed with Cejudo on that podcast, probably not gonna exist in another couple months.
 
The look on his face when Cejudo said he only lost to Merab due to a torn groin. Usman has a lot of patience, lmao.
 
The entitlement from Usman and Cejudo is honestly insane
 
