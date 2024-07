Cherry Brigand said: If I sign up for a 5 year student loan at 4.2% APR interest. Payments are about 370 a month.



However, i can borrow that money and throw it into a CD at 5.15% APR. So I'm technically making money, right?



What you’re talking about here is colloquially referred to as “arbitrage” or taking money from one thing to pay for another thing.A 4.2% loan right now feels incorrect, as loans always are higher than what CDs are going for, but you’re essentially correct.