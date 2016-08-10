Hell or High Water Review/ Discussion (Chris Pine, Ben Foster, Jeff Bridges)

TheStruggle
Hell or High Water is a story about two brothers Toby and Tanner played by Chris Pine and Ben Foster. The brothers are trying to prevent the foreclosure of their mother’s property after her death. So they go on a bank robbing spree to pay back the money they owe while fending off the banks. Meanwhile two Texas Rangers played by Jeff Bridges and Gil Birmingham are hot on their tail looking to solve the case before the brothers can strike again. Hell or High Water is one of the best films of the year, it’s really a shame that this won’t get the mainstream recognition that it deserves. Director David Mackenzie has put himself on the map with this crime thriller, add Sheridan’s writing, there isn’t much more you can ask for a film. Ben Foster is quickly emerging as one of the best actors going right now and this is easily the best performance I’ve seen from Chris Pine. Hell or High Water is a brilliantly written cop and robber drama with a gritty style that keeps its story entertaining and down to earth. There really isn’t anything I could find to complain about and that’s never a bad thing. Go see this film while you can, nothing is going to beat it for film of the week, possibly best film of the year.
