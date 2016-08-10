  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Hell or High Water Review/ Discussion (Chris Pine, Ben Foster, Jeff Bridges)

Hell or High Water is a story about two brothers Toby and Tanner played by Chris Pine and Ben Foster. The brothers are trying to prevent the foreclosure of their mother’s property after her death. So they go on a bank robbing spree to pay back the money they owe while fending off the banks. Meanwhile two Texas Rangers played by Jeff Bridges and Gil Birmingham are hot on their tail looking to solve the case before the brothers can strike again. Hell or High Water is one of the best films of the year, it’s really a shame that this won’t get the mainstream recognition that it deserves. Director David Mackenzie has put himself on the map with this crime thriller, add Sheridan’s writing, there isn’t much more you can ask for a film. Ben Foster is quickly emerging as one of the best actors going right now and this is easily the best performance I’ve seen from Chris Pine. Hell or High Water is a brilliantly written cop and robber drama with a gritty style that keeps its story entertaining and down to earth. There really isn’t anything I could find to complain about and that’s never a bad thing. Go see this film while you can, nothing is going to beat it for film of the week, possibly best film of the year.


Spoiler Review: https://societyreviews.wordpress.com/2016/08/10/hell-or-high-water-review/
 
Cant wait to go see this one
Says it opens this weekend but I got 6 multiplex theaters with a total of at least 80 screens in my little home area and it aint playing on none of em
Thats kinda horse puckey
 
RT: 100% 39 Positive Reviews vs 0 Negative Reviews



Us Weekly - The tension and anger in this neo-Western practically radiate off the screen.

AV Club - Audiences have been down this dusty backroad before. The thrill of High Of High Water is in its skillful, offbeat execution.

Entertainment Weekly - You might have to go back to 1967's Bonnie and Clyde to find a film about bank robbers that feels as of its time as David Mackenzie's Hell or High Water.

Boston Globe - They don't make them like this anymore - but they still can, and here's the proof.
 
Looking forward to this one

Ben foster always delivers
 
Thought this was about the Tsangpo gorge kayaking book/documentary.

But dang thanks for posting TS, this looks awesome!
 
TheStruggle said:
Sounds like what suicide squad should of been about
 
A friend of mine tipped me off about this earlier.

Apparently there's a new film that's part modern Western, part heist film, and is written by the same guy who wrote Sicario. It stars Jeff Bridges, Chris Pine and Ben Foster.

Premise:

A divorced dad and his ex-con brother resort to a desperate scheme in order to save their family's farm in West Texas.


Trailer:

 
My buddy saw it yesterday and said it was the best film he has seen in a long time, wasn't all that sold on the trailer but I'm still definitely going to see it soon.
 
melvinj0 said:
My buddy saw it yesterday and said it was the best film he has seen in a long time, wasn't all that sold on the trailer but I'm still definitely going to see it soon.
No shit.

I'm kind of with you on the trailer. When I first watched it, it looked like the movie was probably good, but 98% kind of good?

Everyone who's seen it seems to think it's great so I'll definitely be checking it out.
 
shadow_priest_x said:
No shit.

I'm kind of with you on the trailer. When I first watched it, it looked like the movie was probably good, but 98% kind of good?

Everyone who's seen it seems to think it's great so I'll definitely be checking it out.
Yeah I thought the same pretty much, looked like a decent modern day western, but now I'm hearing it's on par with No Country For Old Men (one of my favorite movies).
 
Why does Ben Foster keep getting parts in movies? Guy is a shit actor.
 
melvinj0 said:
Yeah I thought the same pretty much, looked like a decent modern day western, but now I'm hearing it's on par with No Country For Old Men (one of my favorite movies).
When I saw the trailer it struck me as a sort of No Country Lite.
 
DIABOLUS said:
Why does Ben Foster keep getting parts in movies? Guy is a shit actor.
I actually had to look him up in IMDB. Now that I see what movies he's done it's mostly stuff that I never got around to.

He seems okay in this trailer though.
 
shadow_priest_x said:
When I saw the trailer it struck me as a sort of No Country Lite.
Haha that is actually a good way to put it. Thats kind of how I felt about the last Modern Day Western that was hyped to me, Bad Turn Worse, it wasn't a bad movie but it was basically a worse version of better films.
 
DIABOLUS said:
Why does Ben Foster keep getting parts in movies? Guy is a shit actor.
I'm actually a big fan of the guy and feel he is underrated. He was great in Alpha Dog and the 3:10 To Yuma remake.
 
melvinj0 said:
Haha that is actually a good way to put it. Thats kind of how I felt about the last Modern Day Western that was hyped to me, Bad Turn Worse, it wasn't a bad movie but it was basically a worse version of better films.
Can't say I've ever even heard of that one. I'll have to check it out.
 
melvinj0 said:
I'm pretty sure it's on netflix, it's not really anything special but it's worth watching.
I like Westerns of most shapes and shades and try to support them when I can.

I fear the Western--at least the traditional Western--is a dying genre. Occasionally one will come along that does good numbers, like the True Grit remake, but more commonly their box office performance is mediocre or worse. I sometimes fear that studios are going to start feeling like they're just not worth making anymore.
 
