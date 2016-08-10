Hell or High Water Review/ Discussion (Chris Pine, Ben Foster, Jeff Bridges)

RT: 100% 39 Positive Reviews vs 0 Negative Reviews







Us Weekly - The tension and anger in this neo-Western practically radiate off the screen.



AV Club - Audiences have been down this dusty backroad before. The thrill of High Of High Water is in its skillful, offbeat execution.



Entertainment Weekly - You might have to go back to 1967's Bonnie and Clyde to find a film about bank robbers that feels as of its time as David Mackenzie's Hell or High Water.



Boston Globe - They don't make them like this anymore - but they still can, and here's the proof.