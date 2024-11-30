'Heavys' headphones review

I've been considering buying another pair of headphones as a backup for my other two, as a truck driver I'm a bit of an audiophile with a headphones on my head regardless if I'm driving or at home.Been seeing alot of advertisements for 'Heavys' which I've been curious about after seeing a few reviews on YouTube.Just got them in the mail yesterday and have been playing around with them, and I was initially dissapointed about the max volume not being high enough for headphones named 'Heavys.' Then I learned they have their own app to adjust the specifics of the sound.Boom... that fixed the one complaint. Volume is perfect.Damn good bass.Noise cancelation is perfect.Very comfortable fit... not too tight or loose.The price is exactly what you'd hope to pay for a quality-set of headphones. $220So, without going into too much detail, I absolutely recommend them.