'Heavys' headphones review

I've been considering buying another pair of headphones as a backup for my other two, as a truck driver I'm a bit of an audiophile with a headphones on my head regardless if I'm driving or at home.

Been seeing alot of advertisements for 'Heavys' which I've been curious about after seeing a few reviews on YouTube.

Just got them in the mail yesterday and have been playing around with them, and I was initially dissapointed about the max volume not being high enough for headphones named 'Heavys.' Then I learned they have their own app to adjust the specifics of the sound.

Boom... that fixed the one complaint. Volume is perfect.
Damn good bass.
Noise cancelation is perfect.
Very comfortable fit... not too tight or loose.

The price is exactly what you'd hope to pay for a quality-set of headphones. $220

So, without going into too much detail, I absolutely recommend them.
 
@GearSolidMetal Thanks for this thread! I'm about to get me some new after Christmas I think and I'm now gonna put these on my list. Will look more into it! Appreciate it 👍 :) literally top timing hehe
 
BroRogan said:
@GearSolidMetal Thanks for this thread! I'm about to get me some new after Christmas I think and I'm now gonna put these on my list. Will look more into it! Appreciate it 👍 :) literally top timing hehe
Should be noted they're playing some funny games with the pricing. They were $130 when it was on kickstarter, and they say they're on sale for $230 with a regular price of $300.
 
I see these advertised a lot but with Band shells instead and they just come off as Tacky looking things to me almost like the Marshall headphones. Nice to see they are actually half decent
 
