Heart rate sensors in the mouth piece, why not measure force exerted by punches as well

Marko Polo

The trouble with trying to score on damage is it’s subjective. This would be a step towards trying to objectively quantify damage dealt. Of course it would only be with punches, it wouldn’t encompass knees kicks elbows and whatever else they’re doing these days. It would be interesting to see at the end of a fight how much force has been exerted in total, and to see if some dudes really do just bruise easier than others… GSP v Hendricks comes to mind


But yes, for me, if you hit a guy with 20 punches that are pitter patter, and you get slugged by ten heavy shots, who knows who’s really doing more damage but under the current ruleset that would mean the volume guy is winning, power doesn’t matter when you’re trying to categorise whether a strike is significant or not it seems


I think some kind of chip or something that measures landed punching power in the gloves can’t be too hard to implement
 
They are not after PFL´s gimmicks, even heart rate feels unnecessary.
 
I can't wait until we have flawless AI Judges :) :):)
The AI should be able to count each blow in real time!!!
 
There are too many nuances involved with evaluating a punch and how it does damage. I wouldn't trust a sensor in the glove to determine that at all. As far as that goes, the eye test is still the best.
 
Come on man they’re about to start putting chips in peoples brains. This can’t be that hard to do accurately. You could even have a round by round breakdown of damage exerted by punches in Newtons
 
If you hit me with a flush overhand that I tank, the sensor would score you as doing more damage than if I landed a jab that cracked your orbital bone or maybe a straight punch that makes you do the chicken dance cause you have a worse chin than me
 
In 20 years or so, AI will shout, Rogan's "he's hurt!" on every connecting punch
 
TTV1Rb.gif
 
Also, damage is not the criteria. Impact is
 
But it's a lot more than just force. Many other things matter such as the angle of impact and the exact location of the blow. I could see a sensor showing some massive punch which was in reality just a glancing blow.

Or conversely, a KO punch shown as a pitter patter due to where on the glove the impact was in relation to the sensor.

That said, if they actually perfected the technology, I'd be open to trials.
 
I’m here to watch dudes bang not get geeky stats like I’m in a highschool science class.
 
