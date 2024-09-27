Heart rate sensors in the mouth piece, why not measure force exerted by punches as well

The trouble with trying to score on damage is it’s subjective. This would be a step towards trying to objectively quantify damage dealt. Of course it would only be with punches, it wouldn’t encompass knees kicks elbows and whatever else they’re doing these days. It would be interesting to see at the end of a fight how much force has been exerted in total, and to see if some dudes really do just bruise easier than others… GSP v Hendricks comes to mind





But yes, for me, if you hit a guy with 20 punches that are pitter patter, and you get slugged by ten heavy shots, who knows who’s really doing more damage but under the current ruleset that would mean the volume guy is winning, power doesn’t matter when you’re trying to categorise whether a strike is significant or not it seems





I think some kind of chip or something that measures landed punching power in the gloves can’t be too hard to implement