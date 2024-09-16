"Heart Rate Recovery" Graphic at UFC 306

I don’t know how they got the metric but actually seemed accurate to me.

Sean was basically deep breathing in his corner while his coach told him the same advice over and over again, while Merab’s corner was pretty good but didn’t focus on recovery like Welch had his fighter do
 
Bisping had a crazy resting heart rate they would always talk about it when he fought.
 
They should've shown Bisping's heart rate on screen when Leon was getting dummied by Belal lol. <lmao>
 
Should've listed Dana White's heart rate during the main event too.
 
I have never seen them together oh they're both from England must be mates. haha Yes i know Bob from Canada!

Just a sensor in the glove maybe. I only saw it he one time
 
Merab was talking more to his corner, at least early rounds.
Give him a chance and he holds a press conference nobody understands between rounds.
 
