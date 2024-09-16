"Heart Rate Recovery" Graphic at UFC 306

ReasonableMan
Bisping had a crazy resting heart rate they would always talk about it when he fought.
I have never seen them together oh they're both from England must be mates. haha Yes i know Bob from Canada!They should've shown Bisping's heart rate on screen when Leon was getting dummied by Belal lol.
Just a sensor in the glove maybe. I only saw it he one timeI don’t know how they got the metric but actually seemed accurate to me.
Sean was basically deep breathing in his corner while his coach told him the same advice over and over again, while Merab’s corner was pretty good but didn’t focus on recovery like Welch had his fighter do