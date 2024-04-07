Heads up Arby's

Two of the best meals of my life were at Arby's.



1. After giving up meat for 6 months I was driving one day and cracked and got me a roast beef and a chicken sandwich. It was amazing. First time I felt full in 6 months.



2. Got lost in the woods with two friends hiking with no supplies for like 6 hours. Legit though we were gonna have to spend the night in the woods. Somehow we found the car right after sunset and the first place we saw was an Arby's so we went inside and ate like I'd never eaten before.