Heads up Arby's

IDGETKTFO
White Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- Feb 8, 2009
- Messages
- 24,476
- Reaction score
- 14,270
Arby's has for the month of April, a free ( any ) sandwich with any purchase each week This weeks ends Sunday ( tomorrow ) Must use app. I got a free half pound beef n cheddar. Also to note, they actually give you the highest priced sandwich because just for shits and giggles i added a greek gyro which is cheaper then a half pound beef n cheddar and it gave me the beef and cheddar for free even though it was $3 more then the greek gyro.