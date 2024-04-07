Heads up Arby's

IDGETKTFO

IDGETKTFO

White Belt
@Gold
Joined
Feb 8, 2009
Messages
24,476
Reaction score
14,270
Arby's has for the month of April, a free ( any ) sandwich with any purchase each week This weeks ends Sunday ( tomorrow ) Must use app. I got a free half pound beef n cheddar. Also to note, they actually give you the highest priced sandwich because just for shits and giggles i added a greek gyro which is cheaper then a half pound beef n cheddar and it gave me the beef and cheddar for free even though it was $3 more then the greek gyro.
 
IDGETKTFO said:
Arby's has for the month of April, a free ( any ) sandwich with any purchase each week This weeks ends Sunday ( tomorrow ) Must use app. I got a free half pound beef n cheddar. Also to note, they actually give you the highest priced sandwich because just for shits and giggles i added a greek gyro which is cheaper then a half pound beef n cheddar and it gave me the beef and cheddar for free even though it was $3 more then the greek gyro.
Click to expand...
I Didn't take your mom to Arby's but I gave her a heaping pounding of my meat.
 
iWqLWRM0.jpeg
 
Two of the best meals of my life were at Arby's.

1. After giving up meat for 6 months I was driving one day and cracked and got me a roast beef and a chicken sandwich. It was amazing. First time I felt full in 6 months.

2. Got lost in the woods with two friends hiking with no supplies for like 6 hours. Legit though we were gonna have to spend the night in the woods. Somehow we found the car right after sunset and the first place we saw was an Arby's so we went inside and ate like I'd never eaten before.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,235,430
Messages
55,357,061
Members
174,751
Latest member
randomtask

Share this page

Back
Top