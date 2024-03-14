"He should 'just fight'" - examples?

They often say this when a guy is getting pieced up and out-skilled, meaning he should just start marching forward and go for broke/ make it an ugly fight to make up for the skill discrepancy. How many guys have actually done this and turned the fight around? I dont mean just a comeback, I mean guys who beat up a clearly more skilled opponent by just 'out-dogging' them?



I think of Cejudo Vs Moraes, but other than that I can't think of good examples, and Cejudo did use skill, he just switched his style up