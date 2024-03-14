"He should 'just fight'" - examples?

S

SkinnyClaw

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Feb 25, 2022
Messages
1,928
Reaction score
2,354
They often say this when a guy is getting pieced up and out-skilled, meaning he should just start marching forward and go for broke/ make it an ugly fight to make up for the skill discrepancy. How many guys have actually done this and turned the fight around? I dont mean just a comeback, I mean guys who beat up a clearly more skilled opponent by just 'out-dogging' them?

I think of Cejudo Vs Moraes, but other than that I can't think of good examples, and Cejudo did use skill, he just switched his style up
 
SkinnyClaw said:
They often say this when a guy is getting pieced up and out-skilled, meaning he should just start marching forward and go for broke/ make it an ugly fight to make up for the skill discrepancy. How many guys have actually done this and turned the fight around? I dont mean just a comeback, I mean guys who beat up a clearly more skilled opponent by just 'out-dogging' them?

I think of Cejudo Vs Moraes, but other than that I can't think of good examples, and Cejudo did use skill, he just switched his style up
Click to expand...
Tim Boetsch was the first one to come to mind.
 
Not an example but a could have been

Chito was super gun shy against Sean and when Chito did try to attack, he bloodied Sean's nose and had success
 
RonDante said:
Mike breeden vs anshul jubli lol
Click to expand...

I was literally thinking about starting a thread about this fight today, just to make sure we don't forget how ridiculous it was.

That guy had handily lost the entire fight and then starts barking and that Indian fella immediately starts looking shell shocked and gets beat up until he gets stopped.

Never seen anyone so shook lmao.
 
Yellow cards with salary deductions, let's go. Fat Canadian/NDN wrestler got DQ'd for not wanting to bang
 
Many will point to Leon Edwards vs Usman 1; but the reality is, Edwards fought the 5th round like the first 4. He was fortunate to land the KO kick.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,233,910
Messages
55,244,782
Members
174,703
Latest member
7akim ahmed

Share this page

Back
Top