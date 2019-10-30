Television HBO's LANTERNS TV Series (Aaron Pierre Cast as John Stewart, post #59)

Update: October 29, 2019

GREEN LANTERN Live-Action TV Series in the Works from Greg Berlanti

hGPTleD.jpg


Greg Berlanti continues to add to his record-breaking TV series tally.

The prolific producer behind The CW's rapidly expanding Arrow-verse has set two DC Comics-inspired series at HBO Max, including a new take on Green Lantern and anthology Strange Adventures.

"Both of these original DC properties we’ll be creating for HBO Max will be unlike anything seen on television,” said Berlanti, who now has 21 live-action scripted originals across seven outlets. "An anthology series of cautionary tales set in a world where superpowers exist, and, in what promises to be our biggest DC show ever made, we will be going to space with a Green Lantern television series, but I can’t reveal any more about that just yet."

This is Berlanti's second swing at the world of Green Lantern. He previously penned the screenplay (alongside Michael Green, frequent collaborator Marc Guggenheim and Michael Goldenberg) for the 2011 DC-produced Ryan Reynolds feature. That movie was met with negative reviews and was considered a flop. (It grossed $219 million vs. a budget of $200 million.)

Strange Adventure, meanwhile, is an anthology that explores characters across the sprawling DC Comics world. The hourlong drama will explore closed-ended morality tales about the intersecting lives of mortals and superhumans. It is based on DC characters and, like all Berlanti-produced shows, produced by Warner Bros. TV and Greg Berlanti Productions. GBP topper Sarah Schechter will exec produce alongside John Stephens (Gotham, the original Gossip Girl). Charlie Huston (Gotham) will produce, while Selwyn Seyfu Hinds (The Twilight Zone) will serve as a consulting producer.

https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/l...reg-berlanti-dc-dramas-set-at-hbo-max-1250950
 
Fuck man, they should give up on Green Lantern. Used to be a good comic but never comes across right on screen.

<16>
 
A Green Lantern TV series from the same guy who co-wrote that Ryan Reynolds disaster. Just kill me now.
 
they gonna cgi him again? cause that was...something
 
I really liked the lore & the world of the Green Lantern movie... & I think people just didn't care for the execution of it though... & the main actor. That stuff didn't bother me so much as to not appreciate the writing beneath it. I'm glad that guy is writing this new one, & I hope he keeps to that same "canon" for lack of better words.
 
I was influenced by the Justice League Cartoon and thought it was cool they went with John Stewart as GL. When Henry Simmons is done with Agents of Shield he would be my pick for Stewart. I still think the focus should be on Hal Jordan or Kyle Rayner but it would be cool to see the others pop up.
 
This will be another power rangers for adults like the flash and arrow. I watched 3 seasons of the flash and by the 3rd season it was unwatchable. So much filler. Im sure this will be just as bad. Im not sure whos watching Arrow or Flash anymore, probably teenagers? with attitude? IDK.

EDIT: I didnt see this was for HBO, maybe they wont let him make it complete trash?
 
Update: October 9, 2020

GREEN LANTERN Series Gets Greenlight at HBO Max, Seth Grahame-Smith and Marc Guggenheim to Write

nTW0qBc.jpg


HBO Max has given out a series order to Green Lantern, Variety has learned. Based on the DC Comics property, the show was first announced as being in development last year.

Plot details are now available for the first time, however. The show will depict the adventures of a multitude of Lanterns, including Guy Gardner, Jessica Cruz, Simon Baz and Alan Scott — Earth’s first Green Lantern, who, true to the comics, is a gay man — and many more. The series will also include fan favorites such as Sinestro and Kilowog, and will also introduce new heroes to the ranks of the Green Lantern Corps.

HBO Max has ordered 10 one-hour episodes. The series will be co-written and executive produced by Seth Grahame-Smith and Marc Guggenheim, with Grahame-Smith serving as showrunner. Berlanti Productions will produce in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Berlanti is under a rich overall deal.

Grahame-Smith is a novelist and screenwriter, whose onscreen credits include The Lego Batman Movie and Dark Shadows. He also wrote the novels that served as the basis for the films Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter and Pride and Prejudice and Zombies, having also written the screenplay for the former. He was also an producer on the two recent IT movies and on the reboot of Child’s Play.

DC fans will no doubt already be very familiar with Guggenheim, who in addition to working as a comic book writer, has written multiple DC projects for both film and television. He co-created and served as showrunner on the hit CW series Arrow as well as Legends of Tomorrow. He also co-wrote the 2011 Green Lantern film starring Ryan Reynolds.

https://variety.com/2020/tv/news/green-lantern-series-hbo-max-1234798860/
 
Alan Scott isn’t even a real Green Lantern. Unless I missed a retcon. But good news for GL fans.
 
Besides Batman, DC is so corny.
 
Ikuza said:
Alan Scott isn’t even a real Green Lantern. Unless I missed a retcon. But good news for GL fans.
Click to expand...
He's the first one to bear the name back in the 40's bud. Then in the early 00's they introduced the multiverse and brought him back in Earth 2, but as a gay nightclub owner or something
All-American-Comics-Vol.-1-16-1940-Cover.jpg Alan_Scott-Render.png
 
El_Dyablo619 said:
He's the first one to bear the name back in the 40's bud. Then in the early 00's they introduced the multiverse and brought him back in Earth 2, but as a gay nightclub owner or something
View attachment 805054 View attachment 805055
Click to expand...
His lantern is magic. Different power source than the Oa lanterns. Also wood weakness versus yellow weakness. Though I did forget about the reboot version.
 
could be good i trust berlanti to atleast turn out some solid seasons
hopefully theu can use this to explore thanagarians, white martians, sinestro corps, and parallax
 
