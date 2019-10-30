Dragonlordxxxxx
Update: October 29, 2019
GREEN LANTERN Live-Action TV Series in the Works from Greg Berlanti
Greg Berlanti continues to add to his record-breaking TV series tally.
The prolific producer behind The CW's rapidly expanding Arrow-verse has set two DC Comics-inspired series at HBO Max, including a new take on Green Lantern and anthology Strange Adventures.
"Both of these original DC properties we’ll be creating for HBO Max will be unlike anything seen on television,” said Berlanti, who now has 21 live-action scripted originals across seven outlets. "An anthology series of cautionary tales set in a world where superpowers exist, and, in what promises to be our biggest DC show ever made, we will be going to space with a Green Lantern television series, but I can’t reveal any more about that just yet."
This is Berlanti's second swing at the world of Green Lantern. He previously penned the screenplay (alongside Michael Green, frequent collaborator Marc Guggenheim and Michael Goldenberg) for the 2011 DC-produced Ryan Reynolds feature. That movie was met with negative reviews and was considered a flop. (It grossed $219 million vs. a budget of $200 million.)
Strange Adventure, meanwhile, is an anthology that explores characters across the sprawling DC Comics world. The hourlong drama will explore closed-ended morality tales about the intersecting lives of mortals and superhumans. It is based on DC characters and, like all Berlanti-produced shows, produced by Warner Bros. TV and Greg Berlanti Productions. GBP topper Sarah Schechter will exec produce alongside John Stephens (Gotham, the original Gossip Girl). Charlie Huston (Gotham) will produce, while Selwyn Seyfu Hinds (The Twilight Zone) will serve as a consulting producer.
https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/l...reg-berlanti-dc-dramas-set-at-hbo-max-1250950
