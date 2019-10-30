Update: October 9, 2020



GREEN LANTERN Series Gets Greenlight at HBO Max, Seth Grahame-Smith and Marc Guggenheim to Write

HBO Max has given out a series order to, Variety has learned. Based on the DC Comics property, the show was first announced as being in development last year.Plot details are now available for the first time, however. The show will depict the adventures of a multitude of Lanterns, including Guy Gardner, Jessica Cruz, Simon Baz and Alan Scott — Earth’s first Green Lantern, who, true to the comics, is a gay man — and many more. The series will also include fan favorites such as Sinestro and Kilowog, and will also introduce new heroes to the ranks of the Green Lantern Corps.HBO Max has ordered 10 one-hour episodes. The series will be co-written and executive produced by Seth Grahame-Smith and Marc Guggenheim, with Grahame-Smith serving as showrunner. Berlanti Productions will produce in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Berlanti is under a rich overall deal.Grahame-Smith is a novelist and screenwriter, whose onscreen credits includeand. He also wrote the novels that served as the basis for the filmsand, having also written the screenplay for the former. He was also an producer on the two recentmovies and on the reboot ofDC fans will no doubt already be very familiar with Guggenheim, who in addition to working as a comic book writer, has written multiple DC projects for both film and television. He co-created and served as showrunner on the hit CW seriesas well as. He also co-wrote the 2011film starring Ryan Reynolds.