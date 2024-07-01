Have you ever stopped being a fan of a fighter because of how poorly they performed in 1 fight?

King in the North said: Carlos Condit after Nick Diaz and I’m being serious and I recognize this is not fair and Condit was a legit killer. Except this one time. Click to expand...

I still maintain people were way too hard about this. To me, it very clearly wasn't himbeing safe. He would make sure he was up on points, sure, but then when he was ahead enough, hetry for his spinning attacks and jumping attacks and such, to the point where it became a joke in the post fight. The problem was, they never paid off, and Diaz being as good as he was, did punish Condit and regain some ground on points, so Carlos had to rinse and repeat.Carlos was the one who actually tried to win that fight at any point, and it's amazing how blameless the flat-footed, no circling, same pace, never change their style Diaz goes for his role in the fight.