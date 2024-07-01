  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Have you ever stopped being a fan of a fighter because of how poorly they performed in 1 fight?

jackleeb

jackleeb

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Oct 23, 2022
Messages
390
Reaction score
584
?

fuck. i will be honest i think i am a traitor. i've been a fan of jiri ever since he made his debut in covid and flatlined oezdemir and reyes. really loved the dynamic, karate and muay thai background. his character and way of life, authenticity was even better.

but i like to find the best in MMA. what is the ABSOLUTE best combination of styles.

alex peireira pretty much took all of his aura on saturday. 4.5 million views of being KO'd in front of the world, where every comment is saying he was never really good, a can, style sucks.

there is no level of redemption forecasted in the future years. fuck.

hate jon jones character but his style is goated. at lhw at heavyweight.

i'm a fake fan, fuck.
 
Last edited:
Disappointed, yes but they need multiple bad performances for me to stop caring
 
Thats not what a fan is.

You cant only be in it for the good times.

When a fighter loses and all the people who show support for them on their social media "dont worry man we still love you!" or "youll be back dont be too down!"

THOSE are fans.
 
Usually not. Unless they cope about the loss for months like Jamahal Hill. I used to be a big fan of that guy but he keeps digging his hole deeper and deeper. But I guess that doesn't answer the OP's question. I wouldn't not be a fan of a dude just because he lost or got clipped or just looked off on a night. That's casual shit.
 
HHJ said:
Thats not what a fan is.

You cant only be in it for the good times.

When a fighter loses and all the people who show support for them on their social media "dont worry man we still love you!" or "youll be back dont be too down!"

THOSE are fans.
Click to expand...

it's like stock options. you can choose to buy when low and sell when high

or in this case, invest as a fan when their stock is high, and then switch when they fall off
 
jackleeb said:
it's like stock options. you can choose to buy when low and sell when high

or in this case, invest as a fan when their stock is high, and then switch when they fall off
Click to expand...

Fairweather fan*

Traitors are of little value.
 
It's not just about performance; we can't always know what injuries these athletes are dealing with going into fights. For me, it's about the preparation. Missing weight by a large margin is unacceptable. Once is forgivable, but multiple times, like Kelvin Gastelum, and I'm not ever rooting for you. It's incredibly disrespectful to your opponent and gives you an unfair advantage. The penalty should be bumped to 50%.
 
  • Like
Reactions: HHJ
Fuck no. If I care about/respect/enjoy a fighter enough to ride with them, it's until the end of time. Barring being a pedo or some Joe Son shit.

I expect Jiri to get back to fucking people up, Alex is just a terrible matchup for his style. We'd have probably seen it earlier, if Jiri vs Crocop hadn't fallen through in RIZIN.
 
Carlos Condit after Nick Diaz and I’m being serious and I recognize this is not fair and Condit was a legit killer. Except this one time.
 
Bobby Boulders said:
Fuck no. If I care about/respect/enjoy a fighter enough to ride with them, it's until the end of time. Barring being a pedo or some Joe Son shit.

I expect Jiri to get back to fucking people up, Alex is just a terrible matchup for his style. We'd have probably seen it earlier, if Jiri vs Crocop hadn't fallen through in RIZIN.
Click to expand...
what about tony ferguson? everyone was a fan of him when he was THE ONE to defeat Khabib.
nowadays, people just meme on him and call him a joke after 7 loss streak

where did those fans go?
 
almost. jack della maddalena against bassil hafez really tempted me. what an awful performance that was. he's since redeemed himself so it's fine but i was not happy.
 
King in the North said:
Carlos Condit after Nick Diaz and I’m being serious and I recognize this is not fair and Condit was a legit killer. Except this one time.
Click to expand...
I still maintain people were way too hard about this. To me, it very clearly wasn't him just being safe. He would make sure he was up on points, sure, but then when he was ahead enough, he did try for his spinning attacks and jumping attacks and such, to the point where it became a joke in the post fight. The problem was, they never paid off, and Diaz being as good as he was, did punish Condit and regain some ground on points, so Carlos had to rinse and repeat.

Carlos was the one who actually tried to win that fight at any point, and it's amazing how blameless the flat-footed, no circling, same pace, never change their style Diaz goes for his role in the fight.
 
jackleeb said:
what about tony ferguson? everyone was a fan of him when he was THE ONE to defeat Khabib.
nowadays, people just meme on him and call him a joke.

where did those fans go?
Click to expand...
He def still has fans. They just want him to retire. They dont wanna see him get double digit losses.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,241,938
Messages
55,790,908
Members
174,932
Latest member
markdfg

Share this page

Back
Top