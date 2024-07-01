Have you ever stopped being a fan of a fighter because of how poorly they performed in 1 fight?

jackleeb
fuck. i will be honest i think i am a traitor. i've been a fan of jiri ever since he made his debut in covid and flatlined oezdemir and reyes. really loved the dynamic, karate and muay thai background. his character and way of life, authenticity was even better.
but i like to find the best in MMA. what is the ABSOLUTE best combination of styles.
alex peireira pretty much took all of his aura on saturday. 4.5 million views of being KO'd in front of the world, where every comment is saying he was never really good, a can, style sucks.
there is no level of redemption forecasted in the future years. fuck.
hate jon jones character but his style is goated. at lhw at heavyweight.
i'm a fake fan, fuck.
