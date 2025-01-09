Have you accepted that your personal information is everywhere and you can't stop it, you an only hope to contain it?

I did a data sweep with a cc company and credit karma and they were likes yes your info is on the dark web. I have gotten notifications from my ortho group and a few other telling me oops we had a massive data breach we doxxed you to the somali pirates my bad. My wife has to fight off mf's trying to open bank accounts, loans, cc's in her name once or twice a year. Going through all the usual outlets to deal with this does little. Your shit is still on the streets. Seem like this is only going to get worse. How do you handle it? Zen meditation? More guns and ammunition? Serenity now? Jacking off more? Eating starfruit? Reverse hacking the hackers and hanging them upside down by their balls until their cranial fluids leak out their ears? If you know a better strategy, keep it to yourself as the id thefters are probably reading this thread right now, while furiously masturbating.