  • Xenforo Cloud upgraded our forum to XenForo version 2.3.4. This update has created styling issues to our current templates, this is just a temporary look. We will continue to work on clearing up these issues for the next few days and restore the site to its more familiar look, but please report any other issues you may experience so we can look into. Thanks for your patience and understanding.

Have you accepted that your personal information is everywhere and you can't stop it, you an only hope to contain it?

whocares

whocares

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Dec 10, 2022
Messages
2,472
Reaction score
4,206
I did a data sweep with a cc company and credit karma and they were likes yes your info is on the dark web. I have gotten notifications from my ortho group and a few other telling me oops we had a massive data breach we doxxed you to the somali pirates my bad. My wife has to fight off mf's trying to open bank accounts, loans, cc's in her name once or twice a year. Going through all the usual outlets to deal with this does little. Your shit is still on the streets. Seem like this is only going to get worse. How do you handle it? Zen meditation? More guns and ammunition? Serenity now? Jacking off more? Eating starfruit? Reverse hacking the hackers and hanging them upside down by their balls until their cranial fluids leak out their ears? If you know a better strategy, keep it to yourself as the id thefters are probably reading this thread right now, while furiously masturbating.
 
Im like an old fck.
No banking online or on my phone.
In person to the bank for every transfer/saving etc.
 
Need to make a secret word, secret handshake with every company you do business with?

Need some great lawyer to sue the fook out of whatever company enables ID theft with their sloppy dumb employees.
 
I was gonna say my info isn't that interesting but hadn't considered it could be used to open bank accounts. well that's a bummer lmao. i often have twats tryna get into my email or facebook. get your own email!!! mine is just full of spam anyways from websites i ordered from lmao
 
What can ya do?​

There's ads out now that will "help" you, for a price.
They ask "Have you been hacked? Are you now on the dark web?

Just give us your email, we'll send it there and see".
<WhatIsThis>
 
Sonny Qc said:
Im like an old fck.
No banking online or on my phone.
In person to the bank for every transfer/saving etc.
Click to expand...
This how I used to live but i relented come covidtimes. Now they know what size and shape my turds are. I know because I take a dump and then there's ads on my computer like "are you suffering from constipation"? Like how did they know, I didn't even say anything. But maybe that's just the aliens in my phone.
 
whocares said:
I did a data sweep with a cc company and credit karma and they were likes yes your info is on the dark web. I have gotten notifications from my ortho group and a few other telling me oops we had a massive data breach we doxxed you to the somali pirates my bad. My wife has to fight off mf's trying to open bank accounts, loans, cc's in her name once or twice a year. Going through all the usual outlets to deal with this does little. Your shit is still on the streets. Seem like this is only going to get worse. How do you handle it? Zen meditation? More guns and ammunition? Serenity now? Jacking off more? Eating starfruit? Reverse hacking the hackers and hanging them upside down by their balls until their cranial fluids leak out their ears? If you know a better strategy, keep it to yourself as the id thefters are probably reading this thread right now, while furiously masturbating.
Click to expand...

I have come to accept that. My only hope now is AI doesn't connect my Sherdog post history to me.

<6>
 
I thought the news suggested you set credit freeze with the three credit bureaus, but bad guys might be able to unfreeze them if the only obstacle is giving them enough of your personal info to pretend they're you. Some will give you some confirmation # when you freeze that I assume you need to give them if you want to unfreeze later.
 
All identity thieves deserve death.
 
whocares said:
This how I used to live but i relented come covidtimes. Now they know what size and shape my turds are. I know because I take a dump and then there's ads on my computer like "are you suffering from constipation"? Like how did they know, I didn't even say anything. But maybe that's just the aliens in my phone.
Click to expand...

It's the smartphone, there's more to the tech than meets the eye. Same for all "smart" devices. Cut them out (tablets, smartphones, smart TVs, etc) and the targeted ads will become much less accurate.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,256,071
Messages
56,756,516
Members
175,388
Latest member
anazaroff1

Share this page

Back
Top