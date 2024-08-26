RichyN
I've been watching some old UFC footage and started wondering: have fighters really gotten better over time?
In the post-USADA era, there's a noticeable decline in explosiveness and athleticism. Sure, skill-wise, fighters might be better, but comparing the two eras isn't straightforward.
Take a look at some of the old fights involving Tito Ortiz, Matt Hughes, Georges St-Pierre, and even Jon Jones pre-USADA. You'll notice these guys didn't get tired easily and were much more active than most fighters nowadays. The pace was relentless, and the intensity stayed high throughout the fight.
Then there's the entertainment aspect. Honestly, I don't care if they're on gear or not. If it's allowed or not heavily enforced but makes for better fights, let's fucking go! I miss the days of Ubereem vs. Brock Lesnar. Those fights were like watching titans clash.
And let's not forget the epic wars like Wanderlei Silva vs. Rampage Jackson or the legendary Pride FC days with fighters like Fedor Emelianenko and Mirko Cro Cop. Those bouts were all about raw power, aggression, and a level of excitement that sometimes feels lost in today's more technical, but arguably less thrilling, matchups.
In the end, while modern MMA might be more technical, I can't help but feel nostalgic for the sheer intensity and drama of the older fights. What do you guys think? Have fighters truly evolved, or have we lost something along the way?
