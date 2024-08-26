Have Fighters Really Gotten Better?

These timelines and descriptions don't make any sense, atleast the way the posters here have described them. The early 2010s certainly had all top fighters training heavily in all major disciplines of MMA. Sure you had a few one dimensional fighters but are you gonna act like there weren't any of those around a decade later? There aren't any now?Hell even some of the champs today are only great at one thing. Look at the state of LHW and MW the past few years. Historically the most well rounded and skilled divisions became striking-heavy divisions, that's how Adesanya and Pereira took over.If it wasn't for the Russian dominance today, you'd have even less claim that MMA is better now than early-mid 2010s. As grappling has faded in the game today somewhat, it was at its peak back in 2010. Werdum, Maia, Shields, Jacare, Palhares, Jones, not to mention all the D1 wrestlers. Most of the best grapplers fought back then. Even a guy like Anderson who was known as a striker had a dangerous ground game.The most well rounded fighters we've seen too, their peaks were in that era. GSP, Cruz, TJ Dillashaw, Jones, Edgar, Penn, Rua, Jose Aldo, Cain, Faber, Rockhold I'll even mention MM since some of you like him so much. 2010-2015 was the shit. Never seen anything better.