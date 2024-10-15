Have Conor and Jones finally gone bald?

MarioLemieux
I know this is not particularly important but I was discussing these images with a friend earlier who has had some hair restoration done.
I don't think I've seen hair on either Conor on Jon for quite some time, especially Jones, and I'm noticing deep lines of recession from what is growing on both of them. I know Conor was doing the hair transplant thing but he didn't seem to respond great to it.
