Have Conor and Jones finally gone bald?

Say it ain't so… I was considering going to Turkey myself so of course I like the idea that guys with the money to spend are getting positive results. Mine is just partially thinning but to say I'm somewhat vain and lightweight trippin would be a gross understatement.

One of my business partners did this two years ago. He was on a real downward spiral from self confidence issues and whatever demons stem off of that. It completely changed his life for the best. He took all the follow up advice and changed up his diet. So far it looks like its taken. From an outsider observing him he's much happier now and its bled into every facet of his daily life.