Have Conor and Jones finally gone bald?

I know this is not particularly important but I was discussing these images with a friend earlier who has had some hair restoration done.

I don't think I've seen hair on either Conor on Jon for quite some time, especially Jones, and I'm noticing deep lines of recession from what is growing on both of them. I know Conor was doing the hair transplant thing but he didn't seem to respond great to it.

Screenshot-2024-10-15-032415.png


Screenshot-2024-10-15-032001.png


Screenshot-2024-10-15-032027.png
 
Say it ain’t so… I was considering going to Turkey myself so of course I like the idea that guys with the money to spend are getting positive results. Mine is just partially thinning but to say I’m somewhat vain and lightweight trippin would be a gross understatement.
 
Travis Alexander said:
Say it ain’t so… I was considering going to Turkey myself so of course I like the idea that guys with the money to spend are getting positive results. Mine is just partially thinning but to say I’m somewhat vain and lightweight trippin would be a gross understatement.
You should probably try hair loss drugs if you arent already on them first because they will make you go on them anyway if you get a transplant. The transplants take on some people and fail on others even if you have all the money in the world like Rogan or Conor.
 
You gotta keep up with the daily meds to keep the new sprouts alive. Booze also kills the new hair farm too if your getting sauced up right away.


Screenshot_15-10-2024_23812_www.google.com.jpeg
 
MarioLemieux said:
You should probably try hair loss drugs if you arent already on them first because they will make you go on them anyway if you get a transplant. The transplants take on some people and fail on others even if you have all the money in the world like Rogan or Conor.
I’ve been on finastride for the past two years.
 
Travis Alexander said:
Say it ain’t so… I was considering going to Turkey myself so of course I like the idea that guys with the money to spend are getting positive results. Mine is just partially thinning but to say I’m somewhat vain and lightweight trippin would be a gross understatement.
One of my business partners did this two years ago. He was on a real downward spiral from self confidence issues and whatever demons stem off of that. It completely changed his life for the best. He took all the follow up advice and changed up his diet. So far it looks like its taken. From an outsider observing him he's much happier now and its bled into every facet of his daily life.
 
wh4tttt said:
One of my business partners did this two years ago. He was on a real downward spiral from self confidence issues and whatever demons stem off of that. It completely changed his life for the best. He took all the follow up advice and changed up his diet. So far it looks like its taken. From an outsider observing him he's much happier now and its bled into every facet of his daily life.
Living with a crutch instead of facing his insecurities like a man.
 
