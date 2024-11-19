Hats off to Charles Oliveira

CroCopsLHK
His performance was awesome. He couldn't get the submission but he dominated most the fight, everywhere. Islam got the stop on him and by no means is a rematch too fathomable based off the cold result
But man Charles is fun. If you look at the artistry of Jones Charles is the same fighter and then some. He's great and creative everywhere and now he's a wrestler too. If a card is ever suffering leave it to Do Bronx to elevate it and then some
He deserves to fight for gold again, he may be in his prime after all this time
