Hats off to Charles Oliveira

His performance was awesome. He couldn't get the submission but he dominated most the fight, everywhere. Islam got the stop on him and by no means is a rematch too fathomable based off the cold result

But man Charles is fun. If you look at the artistry of Jones Charles is the same fighter and then some. He's great and creative everywhere and now he's a wrestler too. If a card is ever suffering leave it to Do Bronx to elevate it and then some

He deserves to fight for gold again, he may be in his prime after all this time
 
My thinking is the opposite: I hated when Olivera kept trying to take Chandler down.

He could've KO'd him on the feet, had he stepped on the gas.

It was weak AF Charles going for meaningless takedowns when he backed Chandler up to the cage, and it ruined the fight, IMO.
 
You know you're dominating when your opponent can't get you off their back so they try the old "stand up and fall on my back" move to try to slam you into letting go.

LOL has that move ever worked?
 
Agreed.
Also, Charles looked better than Chandler, but like you say, too hesitant to strike as well. . . . and Chandler. . . he looked like a little kid with too much sugar before bed. He had to have tripped/slipped at LEAST a half dozen times, in addition to his at least four times of winging a haymayker so hard he spun around, giving his back.
 
The Oliveira that just demolished Chandler at least makes a rematch with Islam interesting

Not to discredit Mak, but Charlie seemed off his game in their first fight. It was the Oliveira of old that folds under the pressure

I think Islam takes the rematch all the same, but id actually be excited to see it after this weekend
 
Charles is so good everywhere that I can see him working his way back to a title shot soon. In fact, he could already be next in line potentially

Whatever you think on that last line, there is a good chance he could get to a place where he is the obvious next choice to fight for the title and if he does that - he absolutely should get the shot.

Unfortunately I think Islam is just that good / a bad match up for Charles and we'd probably get the same outcome

Like I say though, if you earn the shot, you should get the shot
 
For a guy who gets his bell rung in every fight, Oliveira's chin somehow got better.

His wrestling was also very impresssive, especially against a powerful wrestler like Chandler. Wonder how much of it can be attributed to improvements in his game and how much to Chandler's decline/ring-rust.
 
And fighting through all the blatant cheating to get the win too - one eye rake early in the fight, eye poke in the 5th round leading to the near-finish with a million back of the head shots, somehow he found his way out and took the back
 
dont have a hat... but i'll jacket off to oliviera

3b5fc8615865c4c0402338bb5895c491.gif
 
Charles is 35, and you can see that he is starting to slow down

Charles from 5 years ago would be a lot more aggressive with that back control
 
He got caught by Islam after throwing an ill advised flying knee. Until then it was a good fight. He'd be the underdog in a rematch but he would have a decent chance.
 
It was a great performance, pretty much flawless aside that scramble where Chandler got on top and landed all those shots.

Charles fought very composed and fought so well defensively and didn't give any opportunities or openings standing, Chandler could barley land anything on him.
 
It was a good fight. Too many people think that it was being dominated by Islam and a blowout. Far from, it was a competitive fight up until then. I had Islam winning, but it was competitive
 
It was a good performance by Charles, but I think he should have kept the fight standing, he was better, he could have knocked him out. For me Charles fighting Beneil Dariush was perfect, fighting intelligently avoiding being hit while still being aggressive, going forward, looking to finish.
 
im fine with him or anone fightin for a belt again. as long as it's not another freakin rematch
 
