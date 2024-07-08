Biden is too proud to back down against Trump, even if he loses in 2024. It’s funny that his hatred for Trump is so strong, he simply couldn’t live with himself if he stepped down. The amount of shit talking Trump would do, the amount Biden would be mocked, and the joy Trump would receive from hearing that the “broken down piece of crap” finally quit, would just be unbearable.



His pride could very easily cost him the election. I truly believe he’d rather stay in the race and lose, than quit and forever go down as the old buzzard who couldn’t stand up to Trump.