Apparently, these tunnels were discovered when residents and city workers kept hearing noise from the construction. This had been going on since the pandemic started. The city sent the NYPD and work crews to refill the holes because it's a massive hazard to all of the surrounding areas.
So far, no word of charges for engaging in demolition without permits and destroying city property.
The fact that this isn't national news is amazing.
The amount of fuckery this community gets away with in New York is mind-boggling: massive welfare and section 8 fraud, widescale child abuse, causing measles outbreaks, attacking local authorities any time someone tries to say boo to them, their personal police force harassing outsiders for venturing near the proximity of their neighborhoods, etc.
Any other minority group would be constantly getting flamed for all of this shit.
