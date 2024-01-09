Crime Hasidic Jews fight with NYPD in Brooklyn after authorities try to fill in secret tunnels that they've been digging underground around their synagogue

Apparently, these tunnels were discovered when residents and city workers kept hearing noise from the construction. This had been going on since the pandemic started. The city sent the NYPD and work crews to refill the holes because it's a massive hazard to all of the surrounding areas.

So far, no word of charges for engaging in demolition without permits and destroying city property.

The fact that this isn't national news is amazing.

The amount of fuckery this community gets away with in New York is mind-boggling: massive welfare and section 8 fraud, widescale child abuse, causing measles outbreaks, attacking local authorities any time someone tries to say boo to them, their personal police force harassing outsiders for venturing near the proximity of their neighborhoods, etc.

Any other minority group would be constantly getting flamed for all of this shit.













 
Lets gooo!!

מַהְפֵּכָה!

giphy-1.gif
 
Different culture, hard to judge.
 
I always thought Shomrim were a glorified neighborhood watch but these dudes go full kayfabe and have legit looking marked patrol cars and "mobile command centers." NYC really shouldn't allow anyone to do that but I'm not surprised that they do in this situation.
 
This somehow doesn't surprise me.

Hasidic Jews give me bad vibes. Their isolationist culture seems to come with an air of judgement and avoidance that I find off putting (unlike with, say, the Amish - who, by contrast, seem welcoming and warm).

They're awful drivers too, like horrendously bad. Minivans just blindly backing into the roads like they own the fuckin world and nobody else lives in it. Damn near every time I pass through their villages that shit happens smh.
 
BearGrounds said:
This somehow doesn't surprise me.

Hasidic Jews give me bad vibes. Their isolationist culture seems to come with an air of judgement and avoidance that I find off putting (unlike with, say, the Amish - who, by contrast, seem welcoming and warm).

They're awful drivers too, like horrendously bad. Minivans just blindly backing into the roads like they own the fuckin world and nobody else lives in it. Damn near every time I pass through their villages that shit happens smh.
This is actually pretty true. I used to work at a Walmart stocking shelves at night one summer when I was in college. It was in NY and near a Hasidic Jewish community. They would only come in and shop late at night when most other people weren’t there. They would usually avoid talking to you as best they could.

The part that really kind of pissed me off is sometimes they would ask me to grab something they couldn’t reach or ask for help with something. I would help them and they would just turn away without saying anything and walk off. Like well fuck you too. They definitely think they’re above everyone else to the point they don’t extend basic pleasantries
 
