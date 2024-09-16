Has there ever been a standing one hand choke in mma?

I choked out a guy in a street fight once just by gripping his neck with one hand.

It was my best friend who refused to share his hotdog and probably never understod I would go life or death for it.
It happened really quick, in just a few seconds he went unconscious and dropped to the floor. At first I thought he was faking it but he hit the ground pretty bad.
I know I should not feel bad about it since he did not share after all. But it has always felt weird to me happening.
Can you even do a one hand choke? Has it happened in mma?
 
Probably not. Very easy to fight hands if they got just one hand when standing. You would have to hide that hand under your lat or own chin or something for the opp not to grip it.

We all know you just wanted the chance to use your UFC hotdog brander. I’m glad you choked your friend out
 
Are you an esteemed member of Megan's Law by any chance?
I had to read up about that and no the man was highly skilled in Ninjutsu which I found to be a bit silly at that time.
He was actually training to become a ninja?
 
It was my best friend who refused to share his hotdog
giphy.gif
 
Probably not. Very easy to fight hands if they got just one hand when standing. You would have to hide that hand under your lat or own chin or something for the opp not to grip it.

We all know you just wanted the chance to use your UFC hotdog brander. I’m glad you choked your friend out
I think it was more the relaxation of his neck since we where standing there laughing and joking when I suddenly grabbed his neck before he could tense its muscles.
I never really liked it happening so I have done no more studies on it. But that is probably why.
Ninja choke on a ninja.
 
Romanov subbed a guy by pressing his forearm into the guys throat from mount.
Might've been his debut or second fight maybe.
 
I think the closest to this might be Andrade got a standing head and arm choke on somebody ... Lemos maybe?

And you could neck choke in PRIDE I believe

And you could neck choke in PRIDE I believe
Yeah but that thing was intricate beauty!
One hand arm reached out chokes just needs to be pushed away!
Unless you are holding a big hot dog!
 
I’ve lifted a man in each hand of the ground using standing one hand chokes. I don’t see why more guys aren’t doing this in the UFC.
 
