Has there ever been a standing one hand choke in mma?

I choked out a guy in a street fight once just by gripping his neck with one hand.



It was my best friend who refused to share his hotdog and probably never understod I would go life or death for it.

It happened really quick, in just a few seconds he went unconscious and dropped to the floor. At first I thought he was faking it but he hit the ground pretty bad.

I know I should not feel bad about it since he did not share after all. But it has always felt weird to me happening.

Can you even do a one hand choke? Has it happened in mma?