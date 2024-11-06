I think it literally has, and it has replaced the word "like" as the extra word stupid people throw into every sentence that has no purpose or need to be there.But seriously, just laughing at some lefty election meltdown videos and one thing that stood out to me was just how often the young people (mostly girls) use the word "LITERALLY"."Trump is literally Hitler""America is literally the worst place ever""I am literally shaking right now"I understand that language evolves and dumb kids copy other dumb kids, and certain thing catch on and stick around for a while, but I think we are at a point where whatever it is you're saying, the moment you throw "literally" into your description, it immediately sounds at least 50% less intelligent to me.I obviously don't think I'm the first to be noticing this, I have a feeling excess use of this word is on it's way to becoming one of those things that ends up becoming unpopular to the point where people will be ridiculed and considered out of the loop if they use it, and that moment can't come soon enough for me.