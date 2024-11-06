Opinion Has the word "literally" lost all meaning?

Koro_11

Koro_11

Yellow Card
Yellow Card
Joined
Aug 17, 2006
Messages
21,500
Reaction score
22,387
I think it literally has, and it has replaced the word "like" as the extra word stupid people throw into every sentence that has no purpose or need to be there.

But seriously, just laughing at some lefty election meltdown videos and one thing that stood out to me was just how often the young people (mostly girls) use the word "LITERALLY".

"Trump is literally Hitler"
"America is literally the worst place ever"
"I am literally shaking right now"

<{clintugh}>

I understand that language evolves and dumb kids copy other dumb kids, and certain thing catch on and stick around for a while, but I think we are at a point where whatever it is you're saying, the moment you throw "literally" into your description, it immediately sounds at least 50% less intelligent to me.

I obviously don't think I'm the first to be noticing this, I have a feeling excess use of this word is on it's way to becoming one of those things that ends up becoming unpopular to the point where people will be ridiculed and considered out of the loop if they use it, and that moment can't come soon enough for me.
 
Last edited:
It's actually gained meaning:

AcAc1zc.png
 
Gamer2k4 said:
It's actually gained meaning:

AcAc1zc.png
Click to expand...
That's so fucken stupid.

There is already a word for virtually and nearly, and literally has it's own specific meaning.

Now when some ditz tells me something is literally I gotta sit there and wonder if she actually means "in the strict sense" or if she just meant "very nearly".
 
You mean liberally?

"Trump is liberally Hitler"
"America is liberally the worst place ever"
"I am liberally shaking right now"
 
Pretty sure this got cleared up in 2016 when "grab them by the pussy, you can do anything" was meant seriously, but not literally.

We should ask what "seriously" means to most voters.
 
Yo mi deh bout a party one tayum fam ting was litrally lit like di place was on fire fam 🔥 🚒 figuratively ting nah lit tho kinda bad actually mandem smokin grabba indoors wholeazz house burn down still
 
PaddyO'malley said:
Yo mi deh bout a party one tayum fam ting was litrally lit like di place was on fire fam 🔥 🚒 figuratively ting nah lit tho kinda bad actually mandem smokin grabba indoors wholeazz house burn down still
Click to expand...
Is that Dr Mike Israetel in your av bro?
 
It's just a new slang now. I actually heard someone say "my literally exploded". Kids these days........
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,251,590
Messages
56,466,350
Members
175,236
Latest member
Penu

Share this page

Back
Top