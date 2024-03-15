Has Metal become Incel Music?

SadBunny



Mar 7, 2024




Just wondering if over the years, metal has developed a reputation and has become associated with Incels?
Funny story:
Was at the gym and the local Personal Trainer pulled in a total baddie as a personal client.
After finishing up with the warm-ups and aerobics-stuff, he took her over to do some weight-training.
She then asked for some music to help pump her up for the weight-training portion of the routine.
Dude decides to play Disturbed, not a bad choice, but he plays her the unedited version of "Down with the Sickness."
All is going fine until the song hits the infamous verse in the unedited version;
She just goes completely wide-eyed and walks out the gym (Took everything I had not to burst out laughing.)
Thots?
