Has Metal become Incel Music?

SadBunny

SadBunny

White Belt
@White
Joined
Mar 7, 2024
Messages
13
Reaction score
13
Just wondering if over the years, metal has developed a reputation and has become associated with Incels?

Funny story:

Was at the gym and the local Personal Trainer pulled in a total baddie as a personal client.
After finishing up with the warm-ups and aerobics-stuff, he took her over to do some weight-training.
She then asked for some music to help pump her up for the weight-training portion of the routine.

Dude decides to play Disturbed, not a bad choice, but he plays her the unedited version of "Down with the Sickness."
All is going fine until the song hits the infamous verse in the unedited version;
She just goes completely wide-eyed and walks out the gym (Took everything I had not to burst out laughing.)

Thots?
 
There is, and there has never been, an entire genre of music that anyone intelligent would associate with that distinction.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,233,962
Messages
55,247,723
Members
174,704
Latest member
Rob Rain

Share this page

Back
Top