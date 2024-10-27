Has Khamzat shown some kind of "wish you well" to Rob?

Dude seems like someone who doesn't mind hurting people really bad.

I don't think this mentality is any good for the sport.
 
He totally did. Watch the post fight conference. The guy seems to have grown a lot since having kids and going back to his religion's roots.

He's grown a lot since the kill everyone days and even alluded to it.

This new healthy Khamzat is likely unstoppable at 185 and the 05ers better take notice. I am trying to figure who actually stops him if he stays healthy.

I mean, the narrative about Rob stuffing takedowns and getting back up against Yoel is dead now.

He literally changed Rob's face and could have fought, and done the same thing to Dricus right after.
 
Yeah. They do interviews after the fights when Buffer announces the winner. "Thanks, Rob. I love you, my brother. You're a legend". They also do interviews after the fighters exit the cage in a "post fight press conference". "They showed me the picture before I came in here. I felt something when I pushed his chin - it feels bad, I didn't mean to break somebody's chin but it's my work"

This concern comes off as a little soft for a sport where people give each other brain trauma. I don't know if you're a long time watcher or the sport, but you might need to toughen up to the realities if this really bothered you.
 
Who cares. Hes obligated to fight. Not be an amazing person. Besides he said he didnt intend to break his jaw and he respects Rob. What more do you want. Should he send flowers? Anything else would just be laying it on thick.
 
I don't think he needs to write cards to Rob and be all emotional over it. It's a clean win and he should celebrate the fight. Should be focused on taking out DDP sooner.
 
Khamzat stated in the post fight press conference that he’s nice only if he shares mutual respect with his opponent.

If not, the wolf comes out.

I don’t think Khamzat wants to injure anyone on purpose - especially not Rob since he’s mentioned countless times how much he respects him.
 
Are you saying you need a fighter to apologize to another fighter for doing his job?
 
oski said:
Since before that as well.

Chimaev backstage with Burns after their fight said to Gilbert that it was hard to fight with him because he had seen/met his family and kids.
 
Rubios said:
Dude seems like someone who doesn't mind hurting people really bad.

I don't think this mentality is any good for the sport.
Hard to say that he is not good now, so now change it to 'the mentality is not good'?
 
RichardHarrow said:
“ hurting people real bad”

Well you weren’t watching the cricket , luv.
even that "sport" is getting wild.

F_9yRp.gif
 
well, since khamzard and uncle kadyrov didnt attempt to kill whittacker or whittackers corner it may be considered a good gesture
 
