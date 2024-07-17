Has Khamzat fought any middleweights? Does he deserve to be ranked as high as #11 at MW?

I just realized that Holland is ranked #15 at welterweight and isn't ranked at all at middleweight. Was he in the top 15 at MW when Khamzat fought him? For some reason I thought Holland still held a MW ranking from before he dropped to weltereight, but, if he didn't, that means Khamzat has only fought welterweights at middleweight, no actual middleweights.

The more attention I pay to this guy, the less anything makes sense. He's getting by on goodwill and fumes at this point.
 
