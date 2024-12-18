Has anyone watched Secret Level on Amazon Prime? (from creators of Love, Death, Robots)

Madmick
Zugzwang
*Some of these fictional universes technically began as board games.Synopsis via the TVDB said:Adult animated series of original short stories which are set within the worlds of iconic video games*. Each episode serves as a gateway to a new adventure, unlocking exciting worlds from beloved gaming classics and highly anticipated new titles.
Video Game worlds [15 episodes]
- Dungeons & Dragons (Forgotten Realms universe, 1974-)
- Sifu (2022)
- New World (2021-)
- Unreal Tournament (1999-)
- Warhammer 40,000 (1987-)
- PAC-MAN (1980-) [specifically the upcoming Shadow Labyrinth]
- Crossfire (2007)
- Armored Core (1997-)
- The Outer Worlds (2019-) [specifically the upcoming 2025 sequel The Outer Worlds 2]
- Mega Man (1987-)
- Exodus (TBA)
- Spelunky (2008- )
- Concord (2024 R.I.P) ["iconic" ]
- Honor of Kings (2016)
- multiple Playstation worlds (1994-)
Looks like if you skip everything else you don't want to miss the Warhammer episode. That's not surprising. Apart from Dungeons and Dragons, it has by far the most acclaimed lore-verse of any fictional world above in the videogame community.