Has anyone watched Secret Level on Amazon Prime? (from creators of Love, Death, Robots)

Synopsis via the TVDB said: Adult animated series of original short stories which are set within the worlds of iconic video games*. Each episode serves as a gateway to a new adventure, unlocking exciting worlds from beloved gaming classics and highly anticipated new titles. Click to expand...

*Some of these fictional universes technically began as board games.

Looks like if you skip everything else you don't want to miss theepisode. That's not surprising. Apart from, it has by far the most acclaimed lore-verse of any fictional world above in the videogame community.