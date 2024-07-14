Social Has anyone been following Tyler1's chess career?

Any chess fans here?

I'm not familiar with Tyler1 outside of chess. Apparently, he's a big deal in the League Of Legends community. Also has some popular memes made of him, I think. Whatever.

More importantly, he just started playing chess 1 year ago. His rating was 199 1 year ago, which is impressively bad. He only plays The Cow opening, both for white and black, which is a pretty shitty opening. But the man just kept on going full steam ahead. He's now rated 1921, which places him in the 99.5% percentile on Chess.com. And he took a 3 month break at one point. He's also taken a break since May. So, really, he accomplished this in only a few months of play time. Here's his profile on Chess.com:

www.chess.com

BIG_TONKA_T Blitz Chess Stats and Rating

www.chess.com www.chess.com

He's even defeated someone ranked 2139. He's completly obliterated what people thought was possible with chess progression.

Because he's a professional streamer, he has time on his hands, and he's played 8700 games, which definitely helps (he even once binged for 24 hours straight playing games), but still, there are many people on that site with that many games who haven't come close to his rating. It's impressive as hell.
 
Also of interest to Sherdoggers, here is

Mark Hunt's Chess.com profile: https://www.chess.com/member/1markhunt

Lennox Lewis has one too. He's rated like 1100. I forget the name. He mentioned it on Rogaine's podcast, I'll see if I can track it down.
 
