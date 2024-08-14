Social Harris Campaign Caught Pushing Literal Fake News Headlines In Americans’ Google Searches

White Whale

White Whale

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Feb 25, 2006
Messages
6,060
Reaction score
11,221
dailycaller.com

Harris Campaign Caught Pushing Literal Fake News Headlines In Americans’ Google Searches

Harris' campaign has been caught editing various outlets' headlines to appear in Americans' Google searches as sponsored ads, according to an Axios report.
dailycaller.com dailycaller.com

Harris Campaign Caught Pushing Literal Fake News Headlines In Americans’ Google Searches​


Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign has been caught editing various outlets’ headlines to appear in Americans’ Google searches as sponsored ads, according to an Axios report.

Over the last ten days, the Harris campaign has edited the headlines and descriptions of almost a dozen outlets’ articles found through Google search advertisements to appear as search ads from the Harris campaign, according to Axios Several of those outlets, including CNN, USA Today and NPR, told the outlet they were not aware that their articles were being manipulated for Harris campaign ads.

“While we understand why an organization might wish to align itself with the Guardian’s trusted brand, we need to ensure it is being used appropriately and with our permission. We’ll be reaching out to Google for more information about this practice,” a Guardian spokesperson told the outlet.

Other outlets used in the ads include The Independent UK, AP, PBS, CBS News, Time and WDAY Radio, a local North Dakota radio station, Axios reported.

One example of the Harris’ ads links to an NPR article, edited to have the headline read “Harris Will Lower Health Costs,” Axios reported. The ad then has the description, “Kamala Harris will lower the cost of high-quality affordable health care,” the outlet found.

Though the ads are sponsored by the campaign and indicate such, Axios noted that it is not at first clear that the text promoting the article is written by Harris’ team. The Harris campaign’s latest gimmick does not violate Google’s policies, according to Axios, and the search engine believes its “sponsored” tag provides enough context for a viewer.

The campaign is trying to use the ads attached to various news stories as a way to give voters “more context,” a source familiar with Harris campaign’s ads team told the outlet.

m.economictimes.com

Kamala Harris's campaign uses edited headlines of stories in reputed media houses without their knowledge: Reports

Ironically, Kamala Harris is trying to use those media houses, to whom she has refused to talk or give an interview. Her campaign team altered the headlines of some stories in the Guardian, Reuters, CBS News, the Associated Press, and PBS, for advertisement.
m.economictimes.com m.economictimes.com

Senior editors and other people managing reputed media houses like the Guardian, Reuters, CBS News, the Associated Press, PBS, and others were shocked to find that the headlines of some of their stories differed when they were searched on Google. 'Axios' reported that the altered headlines, paired with a “Paid for by Harris for President” banner, were changed without the news outlets’ knowledge. About a dozen publishers were swept up in the campaign, including major companies. But smaller news outlets like North Dakota’s WDay Radio were also targeted.

Misleading headlines
New York Post has reported that in such a case, one advertisement, running along an article from the Guardian shows a headline that reads “VP Harris Fights Abortion Bans – Harris Defends Repro Freedom”. It shows supporting text below the headline that reads, “VP Harris is a champion for reproductive freedom and will stop Trump’s abortion bans.” Similarly, an NPR story reads, “Harris Will Lower Health Costs,” alongside a supporting text that says, “Kamala Harris will lower the cost of high-quality affordable health care,”

Spokespersons of media houses shocked
Spokespersons from the media houses like CNN, USA Today and NPR said they had no idea the companies were tied up in the campaign. Talking to 'New York Post', a Guardian spokesperson said though he understands why an organization might wish to align itself with the Guardian’s trusted brand, it should have been done appropriately and with prior permission. We’ll be reaching out to Google for more information about this practice.

The Kamala Harris campaign is editing Google headlines to appear more favorable to her and it's not illegal.

It's interesting how easy it is to manipulate Google and what it shows people. I guess it being ruled a monopoly might change things. Creating fake headlines just another new political strategy of Democrats.
 
6f0duPs.png
 
Not to worry fam,

I think there’s a Project 25 video out there where they cover how to deal with this type of issue…
 
The Left Cult is good with being lied to or not informed at all. As long as they can realize an Authoritarian Marxist government that destroys Capitalism completely and lowers Americans' standard of living, they are all in.
 
No Question. Likely happened before, can't see any reason it ever stops.
 
To make sure I understand this correctly:

The campaign is taking news stories, changing the headlines and then running those stories as sponsored advertisements?

I don't know about the ethics of this but, as a campaign tool, it's fucking brilliant. The ethics are complicated because they're clearly labelled as sponsored content. There's no indication that the campaign is changing the content of the articles. And I'm not sure what the rules are regarding directing people to content that promotes your viewpoint without giving direct credit to the source.

For example -- if someone writes that I'm a great lawyer and I link to that article on my website, that's fair use. If I embed the link in a post with a more positive lead in, also fair use. But if I do all of that as a paid sponsor link on Google...is it really that different?
 
Whippy McGee said:
The Left Cult is good with being lied to or not informed at all. As long as they can realize an Authoritarian Marxist government that destroys Capitalism completely and lowers Americans' standard of living, they are all in.
Click to expand...

The projection is strong in this one.
 
This is a bit of a grey area. It's damned creative. I think the most important thing is whether the headlines they're creating are accurate and reflective of the content of the article.

Labeling it an ad and stating who's sponsored it shows some interest in transparency. If the idea is "Read this article. Because this is what we're planning/doing" and the article reflects that... I'm OK with them reframing it in an ad that they're labeling an ad. If they're flagrantly lying about the content of the article that's completely unacceptable.

I can also see why the outlets would not be OK with this. They need to maintain an arms length, some neutrality, and not be seen as endorsing the campaign's claims. But if everything is being done per the rules and above board, I don't know how much say they have in the matter. If I were a news editor I would change the URL of the actual article and have the URL from their ad point to an article on the campaign doing this and a statement on why we object to it.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,245,050
Messages
56,025,431
Members
175,037
Latest member
pch3727

Share this page

Back
Top