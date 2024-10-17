DoD Directive 5240.01: The Stealth Expansion of Military Intelligence Powers in Life-or-Death Domestic Scenarios​

As the U.S. nears a pivotal election, the quiet expansion of DoD Directive 5240.01 may grant military intelligence unprecedented authority to assist law enforcement in life-or-death domestic scenarios.​

New provisions: The updated directive expands the circumstances under which the DoD can assist law enforcement , including the use of lethal force .

what we have is a stealth expansion of military powers, that now include, use of lethal force on American Citizens.With the elections coming up, let's not give the Feds any reason to join with local law enforcement to do what they want for 72 hours before getting official permission to use deadly force against Americans, due to a perceived “imminent threat”.Haven't we been told that this is what Trump would do?