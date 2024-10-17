Crime Harris/Biden DOD quietly expands Military Powers to include use of lethal force on American Citizens

DoD Directive 5240.01: The Stealth Expansion of Military Intelligence Powers in Life-or-Death Domestic Scenarios​

As the U.S. nears a pivotal election, the quiet expansion of DoD Directive 5240.01 may grant military intelligence unprecedented authority to assist law enforcement in life-or-death domestic scenarios.​


  • New provisions: The updated directive expands the circumstances under which the DoD can assist law enforcement, including the use of lethal force.
  • Assassination explicitly forbidden: While assassination is banned, the new language allows for lethal actions under "imminent threats."
  • Concerns about civil liberties: The expanded definition of "national security threats" is raising alarms, particularly given DHS’s broader definition of domestic terrorism threats.
  • High-level approval required: Any intelligence-sharing that could lead to lethal force must be approved by the Secretary of Defense, but Component Heads can act immediately for up to72 hours before obtaining approval.


what we have is a stealth expansion of military powers, that now include, use of lethal force on American Citizens.

With the elections coming up, let's not give the Feds any reason to join with local law enforcement to do what they want for 72 hours before getting official permission to use deadly force against Americans, due to a perceived “imminent threat”.

Haven't we been told that this is what Trump would do?
 
When Trump ran his mouth about this I said ... nope. He's wrong and that cannot stand. I had no idea the Democrats had already pushed this through.

We have a National Guard. Our military is ONLY to be pointed out. I'm alright with them on the borders stopping foreign incursions, but never towards our citizens.
 
Lol, you guys are so funny calling sh*t "stealth" and "quiet" when this is posted on the DoD website and you can personally download the entire PDF. But considering how the post is worded I'm 100% positive you got this from a right wing reactionary X post. This directive isnt new. And the DoD already has capacities in which it assists law enforcement. Assist and requiring authorization being the operative terms in the directive.
 
This is from 2016. The date on the front of the DoD manual is August 2016. The Executive Order this goes in tandem with, EO12333 which you can read here, deals intelligence activities primarily outside the United States.
That EO was actually issued by Ronald Reagan initially, then revised and reissued by George W. Bush in 2008.

In the DoD directive, the section on Applicability, 1.2(b)2 states clearly that all activities must be carried out in all circumstances in accordance with the US Constitution.

Where exactly are the bullet-points that you are quoting coming from?
 
Lol, you guys are so funny calling sh*t "stealth" and "quiet" when this is posted on the DoD website and you can personally download the entire PDF. But considering how the post is worded I'm 100% positive you got this from a right wing reactionary X post. This directive isnt new. And the DoD already has capacities in which it assists law enforcement. Assist and requiring authorization being the operative terms in the directive.
The directive isn't new moron. No one is claiming that. Read it again. The existing directive has been reissued(renewed) with expanded powers that include lethal force on Americans.
 
This is from 2016. The date on the front of the DoD manual is August 2016.
sorry, updated the link to the new version. accidentally linked to the original.

Yes, DoD Directive 5240.01 was recently reissued with new powers that allow the military to use lethal force in domestic operations under "national security" threats. The new directive is effective September 27, 2024- summary from the new google AI search.
 
The directive isn't new moron. No one is claiming that. Read it again. The existing directive has been reissued(renewed) with expanded powers that include lethal force on Americans.
The Left Cult was against it before they were for it.... typical.

I'm against it whether it's Trump, Harris, or whoever. Now we see Trump only talked about it. Harris actually updated it and approved it. Where's the Left Cult outrage now?
 
Waiting for the democrats to claim this is Trump's fault and they will fix if Harris wins.

Also Trump did this because he is going to send military teams to kill his political enemies.
 
