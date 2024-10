CantCucktheTuck said: DoD Directive 5240.01: The Stealth Expansion of Military Intelligence Powers in Life-or-Death Domestic Scenarios​ As the U.S. nears a pivotal election, the quiet expansion of DoD Directive 5240.01 may grant military intelligence unprecedented authority to assist law enforcement in life-or-death domestic scenarios.​

New provisions: The updated directive expands the circumstances under which the DoD can assist law enforcement , including the use of lethal force .

The updated directive expands the circumstances under which the , including the use of . Assassination explicitly forbidden: While assassination is banned, the new language allows for lethal actions under "imminent threats."

While assassination is banned, the new language allows for lethal actions under "imminent threats." Concerns about civil liberties: The expanded definition of "national security threats" is raising alarms, particularly given DHS’s broader definition of domestic terrorism threats.

The expanded definition of is raising alarms, particularly given of domestic terrorism threats. High-level approval required: Any intelligence-sharing that could lead to lethal force must be approved by the Secretary of Defense, but Component Heads can act immediately for up to72 hours before obtaining approval.

DoD Manual 5240.01 Procedures Governing the Conduct of DoD Intelligence Activities | American Civil Liberties Union This document establishes DoD procedures for conducting intelligence activities in accordance with DoD Directive 540.1 and Executive Order 12333.

what we have is a stealth expansion of military powers, that now include, use of lethal force on American Citizens.



With the elections coming up, let's not give the Feds any reason to join with local law enforcement to do what they want for 72 hours before getting official permission to use deadly force against Americans, due to a perceived “imminent threat”.



This is from 2016. The date on the front of the DoD manual is August 2016. The Executive Order this goes in tandem with, EO12333 which you can read here , deals intelligence activities primarily outside the United States.That EO was actually issued by Ronald Reagan initially, then revised and reissued by George W. Bush in 2008.In the DoD directive, the section on Applicability, 1.2(b)2 states clearly that all activities must be carried out in all circumstances in accordance with the US Constitution.Where exactly are the bullet-points that you are quoting coming from?