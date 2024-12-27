Hardest hitting 145 pounder?

Just going down a trip through memory lane and seeing ranking from back in the day and I saw the rankings from around September 2016 when at the UFC 205 press conference Conor delivered his now famous “Who Da Fok Is That Guy?” Line to Jeremy Stephans after Stephans claimed he was the real hardest hitting at 145



But I looked at the rankings around that time and thought maybe he was? But upon reflection his record around that era was full of decisions and not many finishes.



Obviously he is a power puncher when 20 of his 29 wins are by KO.



I’m curious to see who you think is the hardest puncher at 145?



To my admittedly casual brain it would be a guy like Barboza right?



Aldo is also of course the FW GOAT but I always think of him as a clinical striker rather than a KO artist.



Who you got?