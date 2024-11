I speak mandarin as my second language and I studied Japanese in college



honestly they both have things that can appeal and ease the learning process for English learners, while they both have some pretty difficult parts.



I think it is easier to get to a basic getting around level in Chinese



but it might be harder to master depending on your criteria as tones can be a pretty troublesome thing to navigate



my tones are garbage but I can kick the shit with random joes in the middle of nowhere in china



fun times have been had that way

once I drank goat blood moon shine and got invited to a club under a supermarket in he middle of a small mountain village



we got drunk and bonded over singing linkin park karaoke lol