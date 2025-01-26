Hard times paramore is about Cody bloodline feud

All that I want
Is to wake up fine
Tell me that I'm alright
That I ain't gonna die
All that I want
Is a hole in the ground
You can tell me when it's alright
For me to come out
gonna make you wonder why you even try
(Hard times) gonna take you down and laugh when you cry
(These lives) and I still don't know how I even survive
(Hard times)
(Hard times)And I gotta get to rock bottom
Walking around
With my little rain cloud
Hanging over my head
And it ain't coming down
Where do I go?
Gimme some sort of sign
You hit me with lightning
Maybe I'll come alive
gonna make you wonder why you even try
(Hard times) gonna take you down and laugh when you cry
(These lives) and I still don't know how I even survive
(Hard times)
(Hard times)
And I gotta hit rock bottom
Tell my friends I'm coming down
We'll kick it when I hit the ground
Tell my friends I'm coming down
We'll kick it when I hit the ground
When I hit the ground
When I hit the ground
When I hit the ground
When I hit the ground
gonna make you wonder why you even try
(Hard times) gonna take you down and laugh when you cry
(These lives) and I still don't know how I even survive
(Hard times) (hard times)
(Hard times) (hard times)
gonna make you wonder why you even try
(Hard times) gonna take you down and laugh when you cry
(These lives) and I still don't know how I even survive
(Hard times) (hard times)
(Hard times)
And I gotta get to rock bottom
(Hard times)And I gotta get to rock bottom
Cody is a cry baby bitch but he rock bottom ric. I’m