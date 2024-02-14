Happy Valentines Day to my fellow Sherbros

Happy Valentine’s Day to my fellow Sherbros. Unlike me, some of you may get to spend time with a lucky lady tonight. I don’t date but MMA has given me useful advice for the day I do.



Remember dating is 90% half mental like Tim Sylvia once said. Make sure you treat your woman better than Jon Jones does in Vegas. While on a date, make sure to give good eye contact so she knows you have that look in your eyes like Chuck Liddell. Be careful with dick pills and viagra tonight because you may go 100% but you’ll be unable to finish like Sean Strickland versus youtubers. Maybe get a little freaky and try a finger in the butthole like the GOAT.



I dream of entertaining my future wife with stories of meeting BJ Penn at the Las Vegas airport and Crazy Horse knocking out Wanderlei backstage at Pride. Don’t date married women because you don’t want a wife in your DM’s like Conor. Some of us Sherbros are emotionally damaged and can’t let people get close like Chael but no matter how bad things get, don’t powerslap your woman like Dana White. And lastly, don’t abruptly blurt out you want to f*ck like Wanderlei did.



Happy Valentine’s day guys. May the Just Bleed Gods bless your women so it’s not that time of the month today. For a 30+ year old virgin living in my mom’s basement, tonight will be very hard (pun intended) but at least I have Sherdog