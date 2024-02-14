Happy Valentines Day to my fellow Sherbros

Happy Valentine’s Day to my fellow Sherbros. Unlike me, some of you may get to spend time with a lucky lady tonight. I don’t date but MMA has given me useful advice for the day I do.

Remember dating is 90% half mental like Tim Sylvia once said. Make sure you treat your woman better than Jon Jones does in Vegas. While on a date, make sure to give good eye contact so she knows you have that look in your eyes like Chuck Liddell. Be careful with dick pills and viagra tonight because you may go 100% but you’ll be unable to finish like Sean Strickland versus youtubers. Maybe get a little freaky and try a finger in the butthole like the GOAT.

I dream of entertaining my future wife with stories of meeting BJ Penn at the Las Vegas airport and Crazy Horse knocking out Wanderlei backstage at Pride. Don’t date married women because you don’t want a wife in your DM’s like Conor. Some of us Sherbros are emotionally damaged and can’t let people get close like Chael but no matter how bad things get, don’t powerslap your woman like Dana White. And lastly, don’t abruptly blurt out you want to f*ck like Wanderlei did.

Happy Valentine’s day guys. May the Just Bleed Gods bless your women so it’s not that time of the month today. For a 30+ year old virgin living in my mom’s basement, tonight will be very hard (pun intended) but at least I have Sherdog
 
Last edited:
aeryQrQ_700b.jpg
 
jeff7b9 said:
Fuck valentines day.

The annual day for chumps who need to be overcharged and told to waste money on some corporate funded insincere prompted gesture because your relationship and sex life sucks.
Isn't that just called dating?
 
jeff7b9 said:
Fuck valentines day.

The annual day for chumps who need to be overcharged and told to waste money on some corporate funded insincere prompted gesture because your relationship and sex life sucks.
1707927656644.gif

Let the anger go. She’s not coming back but so what? Your Sherbros are here for you and love you.
 
Corrado Soprano said:
Thanks man. It's my first Valentines alone after my 16 year marriage ended last May.

It's tough. But also strangely therapeutic. I dont feel any pressure to buy expensive gifts or go to crowded, overpriced restaurants bumping elbows with other NPCs going out to a dinner on this arbitrary made up occasion .

Still, I'm 42 and essentially have to somehow start my life over after being with thr same woman for 16 years. Online dating is a cesspool
 
Evenflow80 said:
Thanks man. It's my first Valentines alone after my 16 year marriage ended last May.

It's tough. But also strangely therapeutic. I dont feel any pressure to buy expensive gifts or go to crowded, overpriced restaurants bumping elbows with other NPCs going out to a dinner on this arbitrary made up occasion .

Still, I'm 42 and essentially have to somehow start my life over after being with thr same woman for 16 years. Online dating is a cesspool
You’re welcome friend! You seem to have the right mindset and I wish you nothing but the best in your present and future.
 
Corrado Soprano said:
Solid post..very solid post. You stuck your neck out with a wall of text but you came through in a big way. Happy Valentine's Day!
 
jeff7b9 said:
Sounds awful.

I used to get action for free before I was married, (still do) do people not have game anymore?
A kid I work with got his bonus check and then left a $80-130k job to go get short ppl surgery bc he can't get girls and he's taller than me. Literally paying $100,000s to get his legs broken then stretched and will have to relearn to walk.
 
Corrado Soprano said:
Happy Valentine's Day, Uncle Jun!
Make sure to watch the fridge - Bobby Baccala might be up to his usual capers again, gobbling up the ziti!
 
BigTruck said:
A kid I work with got his bonus check and then left a $80-130k job to go get short ppl surgery bc he can't get girls and he's taller than me. Literally paying $100,000s to get his legs broken then stretched and will have to relearn to walk.
Evenflow80 said:
Thanks man. It's my first Valentines alone after my 16 year marriage ended last May.

It's tough. But also strangely therapeutic. I dont feel any pressure to buy expensive gifts or go to crowded, overpriced restaurants bumping elbows with other NPCs going out to a dinner on this arbitrary made up occasion .

Still, I'm 42 and essentially have to somehow start my life over after being with thr same woman for 16 years. Online dating is a cesspool
Man, that's tough. As a fellow fan of the band, you got me thinking of this -
 
BigTruck said:
A kid I work with got his bonus check and then left a $80-130k job to go get short ppl surgery bc he can't get girls and he's taller than me. Literally paying $100,000s to get his legs broken then stretched and will have to relearn to walk.
Imagine the look on his face when he figures out chicks still don't like him because he has no confidence.

