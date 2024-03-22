Happy Gilmore 2

Stupid idea, plus can't have Grandma or Chubbs in it.

d03a84a7ab2ed831b333b6d397fd89ac.gif


The plot will obviously be him doing some sort of senior/masters tournament. But I can't imagine this not epically sucking.
 
First one will be hard to match let alone beat

I’ll still watch that shit though
 
Chubs died in the movie though
The core 3 of Happy, Shooter and Hot chick is enough for the cast, it's the story and the desperate need to cling to the first film is what they need to work on/stay away from.
 
a2f05a89-0248-4f3d-b89b-4ad9ab54aa11_text.gif


This might surprise you, but I have seen Happy Gilmore. Chubbs died in the film, yes, and yet they still showed him later in the film, dead and in Heaven.

5a5934a8-ffc9-4362-9c31-f3ed5f7462d3_text.gif


You think if they were doing this and Carl Weathers was alive they wouldn't have him back? I mean, Sandler even put him in Little Nicky.

0161ac40-534a-4f29-a830-89591f2cd334_text.gif


c3fc2ca6-5ab1-4dc0-abfc-47e07b2dfd7d_text.gif
 
ORRRRRR Carl died just to avoid this possible dumpster fire.
 
I have it on good authority that Terry Crews is gonna play Chubbs' brother and former caddie Clubbs Peterson who lost his hand when the golf bag he reached into was actually an alligator.

Fairuza Balk is playing grandma and Chuck Woolery is playing Bob Barker.

So you see, nothing is lost.
 
Shooter has to be in it. Also Julie Bowen hasn't aged badly at all.
 
No Bob Barker either..


1711152168845.gif
 
