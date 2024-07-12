Happy Friday to all

Contempt

Just finished work early and cracked open one of my top 10 all time bottles of wine (only one more left after this:()

Life is good. Sending positive vibes to all.

...and as someone is a blatant slacker: Friday Fun Fact: The human circulatory system is more than 60,000 miles long
 
This thread has inspired me to stop drinking during the week, so Fridays become more special.

Cheers
 
Booze fucks up my sleep so I only drink of Friday and Saturday nights.

I know others that gave up boozing during the week that now sleep far better. Might be good for you.
 
How ya doing @666? Hopefully have things under control after your stint in rehab?
 
