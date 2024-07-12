Happy Friday to all

Contempt
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- May 27, 2006
- Messages
- 22,980
- Reaction score
- 24,421
Just finished work early and cracked open one of my top 10 all time bottles of wine (only one more left after this)
Life is good. Sending positive vibes to all.
...and as someone is a blatant slacker: Friday Fun Fact: The human circulatory system is more than 60,000 miles long
Life is good. Sending positive vibes to all.
...and as someone is a blatant slacker: Friday Fun Fact: The human circulatory system is more than 60,000 miles long