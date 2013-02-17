HANNIBAL TV Series Discussion v.2 (Cancelled After Season 3)

Update: March 6, 2015

HANNIBAL S3 Premiere on June 4; Zachary Quinto to Guest Star

Zachary-Quinto-030515-Dragonlord.jpg


Star Trek's Zachary Quinto will join Hannibal in season 3 for at least one episode. Quinto, from The Slap and American Horror Story will guest star on the NBC cut-em-up prequel series to The Silence Of The Lambs.

The actor will play a patient of Dr Bedelia Du Maurier, played by Gillian Anderson. Anderson
 
Update: January 21, 2015

Nina Arianda Cast as Will Graham's Love Interest in HANNIBAL

Nina-Arianda-012115-Dragonlord.jpg


Last week, news broke that The Hobbit&#8216;s Richard Armitage would be joining NBC&#8217;s gorgeous and hauntingly directed Hannibal in the multi-episode role of a killer known as &#8220;The Tooth Fairy.&#8221; This week, even more surprising news: Hannibal has cast not another killer, but a love interest for Will Graham (Hugh Dancy). Tony winner Nina Arianda (30 Rock) has starred on Broadway with Dancy before in Venus in Furs, and will &#8212; like Armitage &#8212; play a recurring character. Proceed with caution, though: major spoilers ahead for Hannibal Season 3, and the role Arianda will be playing.

According to TVLine, Hannibal&#8216;s third season will jump forward in time, finding Will married to Arianda&#8217;s character Molly. Single mom Molly is described as a strong, vibrant thirtysomething who is not only unperturbed by her husband&#8217;s dark and occasionally tortured past &#8212; but has worked to help him overcome it. She &#8220;understands that Will is a good man, and her love has allowed him to rebuild himself. But when Will is asked to return to the FBI, she also urges him to try and save lives, knowing what risks this entails.&#8221;


Broadway Actress Nina Arianda is Will Graham's Love Interest in Hannibal Season 3
___________________





Update: January 13, 2015

Richard Armitage Joins HANNIBAL Season 3 as The Tooth Fairy

Richard-Armitage-011315-Dragonlord.jpg


Richard Armitage (The Hobbit) will reportedly join season two of NBC's Hannibal in the role of Francis Dolarhyde (a.k.a. The Tooth Fairy), who has a prominent role in Thomas Harris&#8216; Red Dragon novel. One of Hannibal&#8216;s major improvements in its second season was how it moved away from the &#8220;killer of the week&#8221; setup, and instead expanded its storytelling to multi-episode arcs. According to TV Line Armitage&#8217;s Tooth Fairy is set to appear in six upcoming Season 3 episodes, which is great news not only for Armitage fans but also for those who are happy to see the show growing away from a strict procedural setup.

The Tooth Fairy / Dolarhyde character is described as &#8220;hulking,&#8221; and is &#8212; naturally &#8212; a serial killer. His twist is that he enjoys targeting entire households for slaughter. But does he also share Dr. Lecter&#8217;s predilection for consuming his victims, as well?

It&#8217;s also worth noting, in other recent Hannibal news, that the role of Mason Verger has been recast. The mutable Michael Pitt (Boardwalk Empire) decided to walk away from the show, sadly (after eating his own face. On NBC.) The good news is, he&#8217;s been replaced by Joe Anderson, who recently appeared in the criminally underrated WeTV series The Divide. Hannibal will rise again on NBC in the spring, as part of the network&#8217;s midseason lineup.


THE HOBBIT&#8217;s Richard Armitage Joins HANNIBAL Season 3 as Francis Dolarhyde
___________________





Update: December 22, 2014

First Look at Joe Anderson as Mason Verger in HANNIBAL Season 3

Last week, it was reported that Joe Anderson was replacing Michael Pitt to play Mason Verger in Hannibal: Season 3. This was understandably met with some disappointment since Pitt was terrific as Verger. Anderson has been Instagramming some photos of his gruesome visage.

The folks at TV Line add that Hannibal Season 3 will be introducing the recurring character of Cordell, a &#8220;quiet, very intelligent and definitely creepy&#8221; man who acts as the personal doctor to Verger, so that gives us a brief idea of where his character will be when things pick back up.

2zoznm9.png


24wycs4.jpg



First Look at Joe Anderson as Mason Verger in HANNIBAL: Season 3
 
Update: October 18, 2014

Tao Okamoto Joins HANNIBAL Season 3 as Lady Murasaki

Tao-Okamoto-101814-Dragonlord.jpg


Bryan Fuller has some exciting things planned for Hannibal
 
Not even mad. The effort you put into your threads is awesome, and this show deserves that effort.
 
giphy.gif
 
My jimmies are rustled that David Bowie blew off the show's offer to give him a part in season 3. He would have fit in amazingly.

Still psyched as fuck for this. Pissed we have to wait until goddamn summer.
 
I hope Armitage hits the Gym hard and gets his Swole on. I want a Jacked Red Dragon.:icon_twis
 
Fuller should try and recruit Tilda Swinton for a recurring role.

Would go a long way toward eradicating my disappointment at losing Bowie.
 
Just seen that they've replaced Pitt as Verger, personally I thought he was great in the role. Did he do anything stupid? He's a great actor but he sounds like such a prick.
 
Jizzed

Just noticed OP is posted on 2013. The power of Blues.
 
This show is fucking amazing and I can't wait for season three but I'm definitely pissed Michael Pitt is out. He nailed the Mason Verger character IMO.
 
Update: May 7, 2015

The Bride of HANNIBAL in Season Three Promo


[YT]lQ4Bn5YuGcE[/YT]
 
I'm trying not to get too excited for this, but it's the television show I'm most interested in presently.
 
So fucking excited for this show to come back. Early June is going to be really busy for me, so I might miss the first couple of episodes, but I'm for sure going to go back over the first two seasons leading into whenever I'm able to get underway with Season 3.

I'm going on record now with a prediction that Season 3 will be a step down from the first two. I never wanted Hannibal's shrink to be anything more than what she was, which was an intriguing sub-plot that served its purpose. Devoting a season to the two of them hobnobbing isn't exactly what I had in mind as a follow-up to the momentum from the first two seasons which culminated with that bring-the-house-down Season 2 finale, and while I have been nothing less than astonished by the intelligence and the talent of everyone involved and by the quality of what they have managed to produce, I can't help being pessimistic about such a drastic shift to a show that has clearly been working exceptionally well. I've always been worried about the writers writing themselves into a corner in terms of the inevitability of Hannibal being discovered, and now that the cat is out of the bag, I'm nervous about where the show goes from here.

Whatever they decide, though, I'll sure as hell be going along for the ride.
 
More Gillian = awesome
Europe = awesome

Can't wait for this to start

Between this & the new season of True Detective running at the same time, we might be overdosing on awesome TV this summer



YMZCGCm.gif
 
Just watched the "First Look" on IMDB.

Sploosh.
 
Bullitt68 said:
So fucking excited for this show to come back. Early June is going to be really busy for me, so I might miss the first couple of episodes, but I'm for sure going to go back over the first two seasons leading into whenever I'm able to get underway with Season 3.

I'm going on record now with a prediction that Season 3 will be a step down from the first two. I never wanted Hannibal's shrink to be anything more than what she was, which was an intriguing sub-plot that served its purpose. Devoting a season to the two of them hobnobbing isn't exactly what I had in mind as a follow-up to the momentum from the first two seasons which culminated with that bring-the-house-down Season 2 finale, and while I have been nothing less than astonished by the intelligence and the talent of everyone involved and by the quality of what they have managed to produce, I can't help being pessimistic about such a drastic shift to a show that has clearly been working exceptionally well. I've always been worried about the writers writing themselves into a corner in terms of the inevitability of Hannibal being discovered, and now that the cat is out of the bag, I'm nervous about where the show goes from here.

Whatever they decide, though, I'll sure as hell be going along for the ride.
The only thing that annoys/concerns me is that the Tooth Fairy will not be the main focus of the entire season. From what I've read, half the season will focus on Hannibal in Europe and the remainder on Dolarhyde. Tooth Fairy is such a great character he deserves a full season of his own.
 
Thursday!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

I'm watching some of the cast interviews about the new season. They aren't giving away too much spoilers, but I skipped the Gillian Anderson one, because it sounded like it was about to turn up the spoiling. Though Mads is spoiling a little right now, but I'm not really listening, so it's okay.
 
Dragonlordxxxxx said:
Update: May 7, 2015

The Bride of HANNIBAL in Season Three Promo

[YT]lQ4Bn5YuGcE[/YT]
Talent said:
Just watched the "First Look" on IMDB.

Sploosh.
Dr Hannibal Lecter said:
Thursday!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

I'm watching some of the cast interviews about the new season. They aren't giving away too much spoilers, but I skipped the Gillian Anderson one, because it sounded like it was about to turn up the spoiling. Though Mads is spoiling a little right now, but I'm not really listening, so it's okay.
Nope.. Nope.. Not watching any trailer or any news on this. I want my mind to be completely fresh when Hannibal decides to mind fuck me.

hannibal1.jpg


My brain is ready.
 
