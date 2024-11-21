Kowboy On Sherdog
@Sakuraba'sEar
Good insights and details. I'm just glad Randy was able to keep his pants on in front of the camera during the whole interview
Wrestler with zero financial prospects becomes a multi millionaire and eventually ends up starring in movies sues the organization that made it all possible, or nah?
This is always just a dumb boot licker logic to me. No one needs to be grateful to the business that hires them. Yes, they are paying you money because they found a way to make themselves way more money based on your skills. Just because you are a worker does not mean you are subservient. Your relationship with your work, at it's very base, is a transactional one. They pay you what they're supposed to, which is usually whatever they can get away with, and you owe them no more than what they paid for. And if that transaction was based in any way on any kind of misinformation or anything leading to a lack of protection on their part, or pushed even lower than they can get away with, you ESPECIALLY don't owe them loyaltyWrestler with zero financial prospects becomes a multi millionaire and eventually ends up starring in movies sues the organization that made it all possible, or nah?
Boot licker logic would then be your logic exactly flipped, the fighters freely signed the contracts and were happy to do so. Almost as if it were a transactional agreement...This is always just a dumb boot licker logic to me. No one needs to be grateful to the business that hires them. Yes, they are paying you money because they found a way to make themselves way more money based on your skills. Just because you are a worker does not mean you are subservient. Your relationship with your work, at it's very base, is a transactional one. They pay you so they're supposed to, which is usually whatever they can get away with, and you owe them no more than what they paid for. And if that transaction was based in any way on any kind of misinformation or anything leading to a lack of protection on their part, or pushed even lower than they can get away with, you ESPECIALLY don't owe them loyalty
hey now we have no idea if he was wearing pants or not in that videoGood insights and details. I'm just glad Randy was able to keep his pants on in front of the camera during the whole interview
I can't believe Randy tapped to Tito and still won@Sakuraba'sEar
I think it is far worse than boot licker logic; it's in the mainstream. Not to get off topic, but the extreme idolatry these days around those who control production (or are perceived to) is shocking and dangerous.This is always just a dumb boot licker logic to me. No one needs to be grateful to the business that hires them. Yes, they are paying you money because they found a way to make themselves way more money based on your skills. Just because you are a worker does not mean you are subservient. Your relationship with your work, at it's very base, is a transactional one. They pay you what they're supposed to, which is usually whatever they can get away with, and you owe them no more than what they paid for. And if that transaction was based in any way on any kind of misinformation or anything leading to a lack of protection on their part, or pushed even lower than they can get away with, you ESPECIALLY don't owe them loyalty