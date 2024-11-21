  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Media Hall of famer Randy Couture provides insight into the UFC class action lawsuits with Sean Sheehan

Kowboy On Sherdog said:
Carl Drogo said:
Wrestler with zero financial prospects becomes a multi millionaire and eventually ends up starring in movies sues the organization that made it all possible, or nah?
This is always just a dumb boot licker logic to me. No one needs to be grateful to the business that hires them. Yes, they are paying you money because they found a way to make themselves way more money based on your skills. Just because you are a worker does not mean you are subservient. Your relationship with your work, at it's very base, is a transactional one. They pay you what they're supposed to, which is usually whatever they can get away with, and you owe them no more than what they paid for. And if that transaction was based in any way on any kind of misinformation or anything leading to a lack of protection on their part, or pushed even lower than they can get away with, you ESPECIALLY don't owe them loyalty
 
Mohawk Banditó said:
This is always just a dumb boot licker logic to me. No one needs to be grateful to the business that hires them. Yes, they are paying you money because they found a way to make themselves way more money based on your skills. Just because you are a worker does not mean you are subservient. Your relationship with your work, at it's very base, is a transactional one. They pay you so they're supposed to, which is usually whatever they can get away with, and you owe them no more than what they paid for. And if that transaction was based in any way on any kind of misinformation or anything leading to a lack of protection on their part, or pushed even lower than they can get away with, you ESPECIALLY don't owe them loyalty
Boot licker logic would then be your logic exactly flipped, the fighters freely signed the contracts and were happy to do so. Almost as if it were a transactional agreement...

'Misinformation' in a contract that by nature speaks for itself via both parties freely and willingly entering into it. Turn CNN back on and leave me out of your union labor ravings.
 
Kowboy On Sherdog said:
I can't believe Randy tapped to Tito and still won
 
Mohawk Banditó said:
I think it is far worse than boot licker logic; it's in the mainstream. Not to get off topic, but the extreme idolatry these days around those who control production (or are perceived to) is shocking and dangerous.

Whether you are talking slavery, feudalism, or capitalism, those who own the production and distribution of goods are solely out for their own benefit. The system gradually got better overall through this progression, but in no way did the owners give way to charity- in fact, just the opposite (that wouldn't be the way market economies work).
 
