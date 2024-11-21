Carl Drogo said: Wrestler with zero financial prospects becomes a multi millionaire and eventually ends up starring in movies sues the organization that made it all possible, or nah? Click to expand...

This is always just a dumb boot licker logic to me. No one needs to be grateful to the business that hires them. Yes, they are paying you money because they found a way to make themselves way more money based on your skills. Just because you are a worker does not mean you are subservient. Your relationship with your work, at it's very base, is a transactional one. They pay you what they're supposed to, which is usually whatever they can get away with, and you owe them no more than what they paid for. And if that transaction was based in any way on any kind of misinformation or anything leading to a lack of protection on their part, or pushed even lower than they can get away with, you ESPECIALLY don't owe them loyalty