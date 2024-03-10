International Haiti has collapsed into Cannibalism. Nayib Bukele says he can fix it

what fuck is this shit, growing up Catholic my teachers were nuns that made pilgrimages to Haiti...This was '85
 
jason-momoa-this-is-going-to-be-good.gif


Bukele!

Let's fucking goooooo!
 
I'm afraid that nothing apart from a strongman leader (like what El Salvador has) is going to fix the problem.
 
JudoThrowFiasco said:
Wishing there was a live stream of the Hotspots their. Watching the Kensington street theater production of "The Walking Dead" has gotten a bit stale.
Click to expand...

saw a guy eating another mans thigh, Not MAGA
not appropriate to post
 
TheGreatA said:
I'm afraid that nothing apart from a strongman leader (like what El Salvador has) is going to fix the problem.
Click to expand...
Growing up as a Catholic in the 80's there were 2 things of focus for my school.
Haiti and Abortion

Same ol shit
 
Jacket time said:
MY buddy going to DR in a couple weeks, He's freaking out
Click to expand...
My son just got back from Spring Break, he had a blast. The Domincans hate the Haitians and will not let them invade their side. Dominicans have a deep rooted hatred some say is based in racism, others say "Well take a look around"
 
Bukele isn't going to fix the problem without massive number of troops on the ground. Not sure if El Salvador has the military capability to takeover Haiti.

In our hemispshere the US military is probably the only force that has the resources, expeditionary capability and power to do anything.
 
I Am Legion said:
My son just got back from Spring Break, he had a blast. The Domincans hate the Haitians and will not let them invade their side. Dominicans have a deep rooted hatred some say is based in racism, others say "Well take a look around"
Click to expand...
I told him that. He won't listen
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
International Kenya says it won’t deploy police to fight gangs in Haiti
Replies
3
Views
507
AbominableJoman
AbominableJoman
LeonardoBjj
International US says Haiti security mission could deploy ‘in months’, urges support
2 3 4
Replies
75
Views
3K
lifelessheap
lifelessheap
LeonardoBjj
International Dominican Republic closes all borders with Haiti as tensions rise
Replies
6
Views
628
tenniswhiz
T

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,233,666
Messages
55,228,025
Members
174,690
Latest member
didok

Share this page

Back
Top