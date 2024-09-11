That an academic sources, or cites XYZ author is not informative of their political ideology. He may have been, but academic research isn't inherently a confession of one's political ideology.



Here's the preface to the book:



"The aim of this work is twofold. It seeks to provide a systematic interpretation and critical assessment of the main, contemporary lines of approach to a theory of accumulation and income distribution in the capitalist economy. At the same time, an attempt is made to develop an analytic reconstruction of some of the substantive problems and issues that arise in such a theory."



While I haven't read the book in it's entirety, it's a study of the capitalist economy. There are obviously "problems and issues" with the way capital is accumulated and income is distributed. It's a subject we commonly cover in the contemporary discourse on the economy.



I haven't seen any evidence that he belonged to any marxist political party, or was an activist for any group with stated goals of upending capitalism. So I'm pretty skeptical of the claim, but even if that's true, I don't see what difference that should make.



He's not running for office.



She's clearly not a Marxist. She has a long history of supporting corporatist policy. She's married to a lawyer for Walmart and Merk. Among her top donors are Bloomberg, Euclidian Capital, and Sequoia Capital.



So what does it matter what her dad's economic positions were in 1978?