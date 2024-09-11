Elections Had No Idea That Kamala's Daddy Was a Marxist

I hadda fact check it because of how insane it sounded on the surface which seems par for the course with many things Trump says.

He was right here. Yikes.

Now, he never actually claimed aloud, "Hey everyone... I'm a Marxist." But it turns out that his most famous book, “Capital Accumulation and Income Distribution” combined the work of David Ricardo, who Marx took economic theory from, along with Michael Kalecki, a notable Polish marxian economist, and Karl Marx, himself.

At a loss here. Help me out, pimps.
 
The thing about marxism, to my superficial understanding, is that it is about the class struggle between the working class and the upper class. It critiques capitalism as benefitting the upper class to the detriment of the working and believes that working class revolution is a desired outcome for economic change.

If we put aside the US vs. USSR and capitalism vs. communism cold war rhetoric, it's not really an extreme position and one that history has demonstrated to be true repeatedly. Quite a few revolutions between the 17th and 20th century turned on this exact principle -- that the working class grew tired of exploitation by the upper class and overthrew the systems of government in order to create a more favorable economic environment.

In the modern era, most countries attempt to avoid this working class revolution by mixing capitalism with economic redistribution policies. Essentially putting guard rails around free market capitalism because they recognize that unfettered capitalism results in the type economic imbalances that ultimately lead to working class revolutions.

So, while being marxist definitely raises eyebrows, I think whether someone is or isn't marxist turns on the specifics of their economic philosophy and not solely on what other economists they drew ideas from.
 
That an academic sources, or cites XYZ author is not informative of their political ideology. He may have been, but academic research isn't inherently a confession of one's political ideology.

Here's the preface to the book:

"The aim of this work is twofold. It seeks to provide a systematic interpretation and critical assessment of the main, contemporary lines of approach to a theory of accumulation and income distribution in the capitalist economy. At the same time, an attempt is made to develop an analytic reconstruction of some of the substantive problems and issues that arise in such a theory."

While I haven't read the book in it's entirety, it's a study of the capitalist economy. There are obviously "problems and issues" with the way capital is accumulated and income is distributed. It's a subject we commonly cover in the contemporary discourse on the economy.

I haven't seen any evidence that he belonged to any marxist political party, or was an activist for any group with stated goals of upending capitalism. So I'm pretty skeptical of the claim, but even if that's true, I don't see what difference that should make.

He's not running for office.

She's clearly not a Marxist. She has a long history of supporting corporatist policy. She's married to a lawyer for Walmart and Merk. Among her top donors are Bloomberg, Euclidian Capital, and Sequoia Capital.

So what does it matter what her dad's economic positions were in 1978?
 
Wrong she's a secret communist
 
She was to the left of Bernie Sanders as a senator. Whatever labels you want to give it the fact remains is she is far to the left of the US electorate.

Especially in the Midwest and sun belt.

When she is *at best* a continuation of the failed and unpopular Biden admin or at worst the most socialist(with racial hierarchies) President we’ve ever had the choice is pretty easy. Trump
 
