I hadda fact check it because of how insane it sounded on the surface which seems par for the course with many things Trump says.
He was right here. Yikes.
Now, he never actually claimed aloud, "Hey everyone... I'm a Marxist." But it turns out that his most famous book, “Capital Accumulation and Income Distribution” combined the work of David Ricardo, who Marx took economic theory from, along with Michael Kalecki, a notable Polish marxian economist, and Karl Marx, himself.
At a loss here. Help me out, pimps.
