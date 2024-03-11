had a seizure a few days ago

recently i was let go of my job due to budget cuts. it came absolutely out of the blue, and i was completely taken off guard. this happened almost three weeks ago. ever since that took place, i began abusing alcohol, was completely stressed out, and didn't sleep at all. i was essentially a walking-talking zombie. i should have known something bad was going to take place, because before the actual seizure, i found it extremely difficult to stand due to lack of sleep, and used alcohol to keep me awake during the day.



apparently, i hit my head on concrete, and began convulsing and was foaming from the mouth. i was in this condition for around four minutes. and it was really bad, because it was my brother's birthday, and i completely collapsed in front of my entire family and friends. luckily, my brother's friend and wife were there and the husband is studying to be a doctor, and his wife is a nurse. the last thing i remember is going to a boba shop with them all to get one. i was standing there and began feeling a loss of balance. the next thing i remember, is being on a gurney and being taken to the back of an ambulance.



i get to the hospital, totally conscious, but feeling extremely drowsy. the doctor asked what my habits were for the past few weeks. i told him that i had lost my job, just signed a brand new lease, had lots of bills to pay, etc. for escapism and to numb the pain, i started drinking heavily. it helped with the pain, but with the stress i also couldn't sleep at night. and the doctor said, yup that definitely caused the seizure. went through all the procedures of getting my blood and urine samples, went through the mri or ekg, not sure the exact term, and was asked to stay at the hospital for like five more hours to make sure nothing happens to me during that time.



the moral of my story, is to say that first, don't abuse alcohol to relieve pain, and two, get enough sleep and don't stress out so much, and three, losing a job even if it's one you really liked, isn't worth getting into panic mode and hurting yourself.



anyway, just some friendly advice for an event that i hope none of you have to go through.