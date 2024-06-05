Right now, it's all partisan positioning. I'm sure that 81 y.o. Joe Biden is not as sharp as he was 10 years ago, let alone 40 years ago. Everyone has some cognitive decline as they age. Anyone claiming that Biden is as sharp now as when Obama was President would be lying to themselves.



But that's not the partisan piece that matters.



The piece that matters is that the other candidate is in the same advanced stage of life and is suffering the age based cognitive issues. Maybe he's not as bad but maybe his pr team is handling it better. Trump isn't having high level meetings with anyone at this point. He's showing up making speeches to adoring fans and then leaving for the next venue. He's not being tested by handling all of the rigors of public office in a day in, day out fashion. Something which is very draining on everyone, young and old.



It's like testing one guy's fitness after he finished a marathon and another's guys fitness after he's been able to sleep, eat and prepare himself for the test. The first guy is going to be tired, no matter what his baseline fitness is.



So, until we see them in the same place at the same time handling the same type of engagement, it's an empty rhetorical piece for me. Others can certainly feel differently.



If these debates actually happen, that will be a good benchmark for their relative abilities.