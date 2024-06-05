  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) We may experience a temporary downtime. Thanks for the patience.

Elections Hack WSJ Dares to Question BidGOATs Mental Fitness

Most of the people interviewed by the outlet who were critical of Biden's performance were Republicans, although some Democrats said the president showed his age in several exchanges. These interviewees participated in meetings with Biden or were briefed on them contemporaneously, including administration officials and other Democrats who did not express concerns about how the president handled the meetings.

When meeting with congressional leaders in January to negotiate a deal to send additional funding to Ukraine, Biden spoke so softly at times that some people struggled to hear him, five people familiar with the meeting told The Wall Street Journal. The president read from notes to make obvious points, paused for extended periods of time and even closed his eyes for so long that some people in the meeting wondered if he had tuned out.
In February, when Biden met one-on-one with House Speaker Mike Johnson, the president said a recent policy change by his administration that jeopardizes some big-energy projects was just a study, according to six people who were told at the time about what Johnson recalled from the meeting. Johnson was concerned the president had forgotten about the details of his own policy.

Last year, when Biden was negotiating with House Republicans to lift the debt ceiling, his demeanor and command of the details appeared to change from one day to the next, then-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and two others familiar with the talks said. He appeared sharp with loose and spontaneous exchanges with Republicans on one day, and mumbled and seemed to rely on notes on other days.

"I used to meet with him when he was vice president. I’d go to his house. He's not the same person," McCarthy said.
During a campaign event in Detroit last month, Biden suggested he was vice president during the COVID-19 pandemic, which started during the Trump administration. The following day, during a Rose Garden event celebrating Jewish American Heritage month, Biden initially said one of the U.S. hostages held in Gaza was a guest at the White House event before correcting himself.

In January, Biden mixed up two of his Hispanic cabinet secretaries, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra.

At a February fundraiser in New York, he recalled speaking to German Chancellor Helmut Kohl at the 2021 Group of Seven meeting, despite the fact that Kohl died in 2017. During a different fundraiser that month, he said that during the 2021 G-7 summit he had spoken to former French President François Mitterrand, who died in 1996.
“I know what the Hell I’m doing!” - Biden

I think it’s despicable that the formerly reputable WSJ has become a breeding ground for right wing hate.

I can’t believe they think this 81 year old isn’t as sharp as a tack!

https://www.wsj.com/politics/policy/joe-biden-age-election-2024-8ee15246
 
Right now, it's all partisan positioning. I'm sure that 81 y.o. Joe Biden is not as sharp as he was 10 years ago, let alone 40 years ago. Everyone has some cognitive decline as they age. Anyone claiming that Biden is as sharp now as when Obama was President would be lying to themselves.

But that's not the partisan piece that matters.

The piece that matters is that the other candidate is in the same advanced stage of life and is suffering the age based cognitive issues. Maybe he's not as bad but maybe his pr team is handling it better. Trump isn't having high level meetings with anyone at this point. He's showing up making speeches to adoring fans and then leaving for the next venue. He's not being tested by handling all of the rigors of public office in a day in, day out fashion. Something which is very draining on everyone, young and old.

It's like testing one guy's fitness after he finished a marathon and another's guys fitness after he's been able to sleep, eat and prepare himself for the test. The first guy is going to be tired, no matter what his baseline fitness is.

So, until we see them in the same place at the same time handling the same type of engagement, it's an empty rhetorical piece for me. Others can certainly feel differently.

If these debates actually happen, that will be a good benchmark for their relative abilities.
 
Either way, the next 4 years the WH will be run by a mentally impaired octogenarian. It sucks.
 
- It will happen to all of us. Not everybody is mentally sharp as Clint Eastwood at 80+.
Even Ted Dibiase is losting his touch with the words.

I always refer to Lula, that used to be a good talker and is losting!
 
only morons think Biden and Trump are on the same cognitive level. Biden doesn't even know where he is or who he is talking to 90% of the time.
 
Maybe not Threads but I regularly call Trump a moron. Here watch — Trump is an ass, moron doofus who shouldn’t be elected president!
 
Sure bud, you’re not fixated on Biden at all definitely an equal criticism , it’s not like we can see what you post or how often.
 
A Rupert Murdoch-owned organization would never show a Republican leaning so obviously this must be taken super duper seriously! We know that Murdoch plays it straight down the middle or even leans left.
 
a quick search of this forum reveals 5 full pages of posts where you cite the New York Times.
stfu
 
They talked to multiple dems and they didnt quote them
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1798376129679769608
 
That's why so many in their newsroom quit after Murdock bought it. We'll always have the memories of when they were a reputable news source though. Just like the NY Post... <DCWhoa>
 
