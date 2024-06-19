Gym assessment sales talk

So cringe!



After years of not going to a gym, I plan to commit again. There was this machine that checks your body fat percentage and protein/mineral content. Idk how accurate those are, but I'm a dork so I'll keep my criticism to myself.



And then there was a trial run, pushup, squat kinda stress test which is alright. And then the posture analysis. Apparently I lack an ass so my quads do all the work and my knees point a bit outward because of it. I had to stand like an asshole for 20 minutes and have the staff poke my hips shoulders and spine to know where I'm off.



As for the money stuff, I have had one of these sales talks before. I know the gym staff are doing their jobs but I always feel awkward and have to out effort to not zone out during the sales talk part.



As you expect, there's a lot of "oh you're work is sooo interesting". Kinda hinders me to sign up because it seems bullshitty. I still want to not be skinny fat anymore but I'm lazy.



I currently do simple bedroom stuff and jog occassionally. I'll start a new tech job soon and want to feel out the work sched first before spending money on lessons (I already paid the membership fees).