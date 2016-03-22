EmpireShallFall
This thread is for all the guitar players here! Let's share our guitars, advice, favorites, gear, and so on. I have two guitars I play on right now. First off I have a Schecter C1 Hellraiser FR that I just love.
I've always been a Schecter guy. And secondly I have Jackson Dinky. Both tuned in Drop D but I've been meaning to tune the Jackson into Drop C. I play on a Blackstar amp. Anyway, here is a couple pictures. I'd like to get a PRS next. Share away.
