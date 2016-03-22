Guitar Players

This thread is for all the guitar players here! Let's share our guitars, advice, favorites, gear, and so on. I have two guitars I play on right now. First off I have a Schecter C1 Hellraiser FR that I just love.

I've always been a Schecter guy. And secondly I have Jackson Dinky. Both tuned in Drop D but I've been meaning to tune the Jackson into Drop C. I play on a Blackstar amp. Anyway, here is a couple pictures. I'd like to get a PRS next. Share away.

JOErmsY.jpg


in17pAm.jpg
 
Nice. I play some, but not really well enough that I deserve to share stories on Sherdog.
 
My Rack and thats not all of them...

10570391_10153139750766386_6403938520980892193_n.jpg
 
I just unloaded a bunch of stuff before I moved, but still have 5 strats (54, 62RI, 66, 71, 75), a univox mosrite copy, a semi hollow that I built, a resonator I built, a hiwatt 10w, and a 2x12 tweed that I built. Gonna do an L-00 acoustic next once I set my shop back up and finish some ukulele orders.
 
I wish I could play. I often kick around the idea of buying one and trying to learn.
 
Screenshot_2016-03-23-10-27-20-1_zpskqtpovpk.jpg


My broken Kay.

I'll take pictures of the rest of my gear when i can. The Kay is the only one already in my phone to upload.

Pretty sure this one is from the 60s. Maybe someone with more expertise can ID it. My research has led to it being a 67ish Kay Vanguard.
 
rikwebb said:
My Rack and thats not all of them...

10570391_10153139750766386_6403938520980892193_n.jpg
Someone likes metal......and Bruce Springsteen?

I've been playing for 16 years but I'm still at about a year 3 level since I rarely practice. These days I mainly pick up the acoustic and do goofy impressions of 90's alternative bands.
 
Just started guitar seriously. Bass and drums for me, but I wanted to comment because I have an Omen 5 bass. Pretty good. Schecter is alright in my ears.
 
MoparOrNoCar said:
Someone likes metal......and Bruce Springsteen?
Yeah, had the Peavey tele before i got into the Boss though.

My music taste is pretty random though, can go from Black Metal to Bjork very easily dependant on my mood.
 
i tried playing guitar for years. i was always horrible at it. drums is what i play. barely lol.
 
for some reason I can't upload file on this thread

But Gibson les Paul
 
IIIIIIII said:
i tried playing guitar for years. i was always horrible at it. drums is what i play. barely lol.
Dude I've "played" guitar for like 8 years and can't play shit or for shit. I feel ya. I honestly hate when friends say "Oh yeah isc plays guitar" to new people. False advertising
 
